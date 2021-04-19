CHAMPAIGN — After months of being on the job leading his second Big Ten team, the Bret Bielema era officially took the field for the first time in front of fans for the annual Orange and Blue Spring Game on Monday evening at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
As is typical in a normal scrimmage format, the rules are a bit different, and the spring game was no exception. The teams were split into the apparent starters, who wore orange, and the second stringers, who donned the blue jerseys. Quarterbacks and anyone else not absorbing contact wore white jerseys. Scoring was also different, as touchdowns counted as normal for the Orange team, while scoring for the Blue team were doubled.
The Orange team dominated the Blue team and won handily, 65-15 before a decent, socially distanced crowd.
Illinois senior Brandon Peters played the first half for the Orange team and piled up good numbers, finishing 12-18 for 291 yards and one touchdown pass to Khmari Thompson.
The Illini starters also had a good night on the ground, getting scores from all three of the backs that should see the lion’s share of the carries. Transfer Chase Hayden had 7 carries for 52 yards and a score, while Chase Brown had eight rushes for 49 net yards and found the endzone once. Reggie Love III, who also figures to see some time in the backfield, had six carries for 30 yards, as well as a touchdown. Peters also scored on a one-yard run to complete his evening.
“In this offense, I get more time to do what I need to do, since it’s a slower system. I’m so glad I’m here and for us to be the only team playing tonight, it gave us a chance to show off the new offense to everyone,” Brown said about the new offense and what it meant to be the only show in town on a rare Monday night for a spring game.
Leading the way for the receivers was Donny Navarro, who had two catches in the first half for 98 yards. With Navarro’s speed, he was able to get out in front and add many of those yards after his grabs. Navarro would finish with a game-high 131 yards on just three catches.
“Donny did a great job for us tonight. With where he wants to go with his future, we’ll need him to continue to do that once the season begins in the fall,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said.
One of the main question marks coming into this spring game was that of the use of the tight ends. That was answered soon after the game began, as Peters found Luke Ford for three catches in the first half, totaling 52 yards. Ford would add a touchdown in the abbreviated fourth quarter, giving him five catches for 88 yards on the evening.
“I appreciate Luke’s effort. In the short time that I’ve been around him, he is concentrating on what it important to him. You put in the time and you get rewarded, and that is what Luke is doing for us right now,” Bielema said regarding Ford, who had a solid outing catching the ball.
The two field goal kickers, James McCourt and Caleb Griffin, competed head-to-head in a kick-off at the end of the first and third quarters, with Griffin outlasting McCourt each time after McCourt missed during the rapid-fire segments.
The fans in attendance were treated to a special appearance at halftime by the men’s basketball team, who unveiled their Big Ten Tournament Championship banner that they earned last month in Indianapolis.
Defensively, the first team showed their dominance against the second team, and Owen Carney, who decided to return for another season under new coach Bielema.
“This is a new era of what the fans weren’t able to get to see for the last five years. Our front five is very dominant and we were all on the same page. With quarterbacks that cannot be tackled, it is a lot tougher to pull back and not go for the sack, but we knew the rules,” Carney said of the defensive effort and the consequences with the rules format.
About the fans, Bielema thought they were a great addition and it was nice to see some of them in the stands.
“Obviously, I’ve only been a coach in here (Memorial Stadium) as a visiting coach and not the home coach, but it was refreshing to see and hear the fans tonight. I know it’s been awhile since they’ve been in here, and I hope we gave them something to be optimistic about,” Bielema said of the fans in attendance and what they meant to the team in general.
