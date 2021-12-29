ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team defeated Attica 56-17 in the first round of the Bi-County Tournament on Wednesday.
Aubry Cole had 23 points for the Pariots, while Addison Shrader had 10, Paige Laffoon had six and Anna Moore and Emma Brenner each added five.
The Patriots will take on Covington on Thursday for the Bi-County title at 6 p.m. EST.
At Attica, Ind.
Seeger 56, Attica 17
Seeger (56) — Riley Shrader 0 0-0 0, Cece Blankenship 0 3-3 3, Emma Brenner 0 5-6 5, Addison Shrader 4 0-0 10, Aubry Cole 10 0-2 23, Anna Moore 2 1-1 5, Paige Laffoon 3 0-1 6, Ellen McDonald 1 2-4 4, Hannah Frodge 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-17 56.
Attica (17) — Arlee Kerr 1 0-0 2, McKenna Massey 1 2-2 5, Aleah Cruz 1 0-0 2, Madalynn Beck 0 0-0 0, Kayce Askren 0 0-0 0, Cece Rice 3 2-4 8, Kendyl Clevenger 0 0-0 0, Emilee Jean 0 0-0 0, Natalee Jean 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-6 17.
Seeger;15;12;17;12;—;56
Attica;5;2;6;4;— ;17
3-point field goals — Seeger 5 (Cole 3, Addison Shrader 2); Attica 1 (Massey). Total fouls — Seeger 10, Attica 15. Fouled out — Askren. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.