COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team found a way to rally from an early deficit to beat Fountain Central 37-31 in the opening round of the Bi-County Tournament on Wednesday.
Shiann Haymaker had 13 points for the Trojans, who were down 12-6 after the first quarter and 18-12 at halftime before making their move in the second half, while Kali Petit had 10 and Briley Peyton added seven.
Brailey Hoagland had nine points for the Mustangs, while Hannah Prickett had eight points and eight rebounds, Rylee Simko had six points and Jerzi Hershberger had four points and five assists.
The Trojans will face Seeger in the Bi-County title game at 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, while the Mustangs will take on Attica at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 37, Fountain Central 31
Fountain Central (31) — Rylee Simko 2 0-0 6, Brailey Hoagland 4 0-0 9, Jerzi Hershberger 2 0-0 4, Hannah Prickett 3 2-3 8, KayLee Spragg 1 0-0 2, Kendra Earlywine 0 0-0 0, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 0 0-0 0, Kacey Kirkpatrick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 2-3 31.
Covington (37) — Therin Holland 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Briley Peyton 3 1-1 7, Shiann Haymaker 5 2-2 13, Haley Holycross 2 0-0 4, Lilly Hacquet 0 0-0 0, Erica Estes 0 0-0 0, Sydni Crain 0 0-0 0, Magdelena Sandlin 0 0-1 0, Brooke Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0, Micah Stonecipher 1 1-2 3, Kali Petit 5 0-0 10. Totals: 16 4-5 37.
F. Central;12;6;6;7;—;31
Covington;6;6;12;13;—;37
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 1 (Hershberger); Covington 1 (Haymaker). Total fouls — Fountain Central 11, Covington 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
