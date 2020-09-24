SAVOY — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team had three scores under 50 as they beat out Champaign Centennial and Urbana at the University of Illinois Orange Course on Thursday.
Rance Bryant and Izaiah Lusk each had a 44 for the Blue Devils, while Nick Garmon had a 49 and Carson Darby added a 50. Leighton Meeker added a 53 and Issac Tabels added a 56.
The Blue Devils will face Danville on Friday at Turtle Run Golf Course.
