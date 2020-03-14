BISMARCK — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had a lot of success on the courts this season.
And recently, they reaped the rewards for playing fair throughout the season.
The boys team won the Vermilion County Sportsmanship boys team award while the girls team won the girls team award and senior Emily Meidel won the individual girls basketball award.
“I think it is unusual in a way that both teams won the same year and we are appreciative. I think my girls are very deserving,” BHRA girls coach Mike Stephens said. “I am around the boys team a lot and I would say that they were deserving of the award.”
For Meidel, it was her second straight sportsmanship award win after winning for volleyball.
“I think that just says what kind of person Emily Meidel is,” Stephens said. “It is a situation that these schools have gotten to observe over an long period of time and they showed great respect for how she goes about her business.”
She has been that way since she came into the program. What I likeabout her the most is that in the fourth quarter, I pull her out, she is constantly clapping for the younger players in the game and you never see that a whole lot. She is a player that can handle defeat but is also humble in victory.”
The boys team finished the season with a 32-1 record and head coach Gary Tidwell said the award was an reflection of the season.
“It’s an honor to get the award again this year. I think that is the second time in four years that we got it,” Tidwell said. “I think it is a testament to the type of kids that we have and it is just heir positive attitude and sportsmanship and it reflects on how they were raised and they are a great example for the school and the conference.”
With an undefeated record that ran until the IHSA Class 2A supersectionals, Tidwell said that the award — voted by the schools of the Vermilion Valley Conference — was fully deserved.
We had a target on our basket with the undefeated record and for the other teams to give us the award is really encouraging and it says a lot about our kids and how they react to adversity,” Tidwell said. “I think for a coaches perspective, it is the ultimate goal. You want to teach your kids lessons beyond winning and losing and I think we done that and it is encouraging to receive this award and it is a testament to the kids and they are fun to coach.”
The boys individual award was won by Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Gavan Shelton. Shelton was one of three seniors for the Buffaloes, who had a 17-14 record this season.
