OAKWOOD — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cross country teams swept the team and individual titles on Tuesday at the Vermilion County cross country meet at Kickapoo State Park.
Eli Mojonnier led the boys team with a time of 17 minutes, 39 seconds, teammate Emerson Thorlton was second at 18:01, Murphy McCool was third at 18:13 and Ayden Ingram was fifth at 18:26. James Dulin was seventh (18:49) and Isaiah Tidwell was 13th (20:10).
Oakwood/Salt Fork was second with Eli Ronk leading the way at 19:34, which was good for ninth. Dalton Hobick was 11th (19:41), Aidan Skinner took 12th (20:09), Alec Harrison was 14th (20:17, Jacob Taflinger was 17th (21:16), Coleton Vermillion was 19th (22:19) and Grant Brewer ended up 21st (23:06).
Armstrong-Potomac was third with Luke Gordon finishing sixth (18:27), Joshua Golding taking 10th (19:37), Eli Kennel ended up 16th (20:31), Donavan Guduaskas was 22nd (23:24) and Adrian Flores ended up 24th (25:18).
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm had two finishers in Eli Johnson, who ended up fourth (18:17) and Stanley Coombs ended up 15th (20:18). Hoopeston Area's lone finishers was Michael Helmuth took eighth (18:53).
In the girls race, Gabbi Moreman won the individual title for the Blue Devils at 19:49. Teammate Montana Reitsman ended up seventh (23:29), Elleannah Hedgecock was eigth (24:25), Allie Garfield was ninth (24:38), Isabella Martinez was 13th (25:03), Madeline Thorlton was 18th (27:12) and Lillie Trimble took 19th (27:19).
OSF took second by just a point as Macie Russell was second (21:00), Allie Morris was third (21:44) and Mackenzie Russell took fourth (22:31). Gracie Jessup took 14th (25:41), Shelby McGee was 15th (25:56) and Kalie Tison was 17th (26:46).
Allison Pickett was fifth for Hoopeston Area (23:11), while teammate Tobi West was 16th (25:56). Armstrong-Potomac had finishes by Gracie Gordon in 10th (24:51), Carlyn Crozier in 11th (25:00) and Mattie Kennel in 20th (27:20).
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm was led by Hana Gillaspie in sixth (23:28) and Lindsey Franz in 12th (25:00).
The race was run a week after it was postponed by weather and after regional action, which means it was the end of the season for some local runners.
But for the BHRA boys and Johnson in the boys and Moreman, Morris and Macie Russell, they will be traveling to Decatur on Saturday for an IHSA Class 1A sectional. Pickett will be in a sectional in Elgin on Saturday.
