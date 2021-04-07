In an already wild season, some of the games of the Vermilion Valley Conference this week will take a turn.
The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team will go from preparing for a home contest against Georgetown-Ridge Farm to a road trip against Havana.
“They (Geo-RF) let us know about 7 p.m. (Tuesday) that because of injuries and things out of their control, they could not field a team for this week,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “At 10 p.m., we made all the contacts and made the game with Havana, so it’s been an interesting 24 hours for the staff in trying to get a game plan.”
The Ducks are 1-1 so far this season and run the Wing-T offense like the Blue Devils, which gives Dodd and the BHRA coaches something to work on.
“Matt Leng is the coach there and was the head coach at Fisher years ago, so I knew of him and it helped with the communication,” Dodd said. “They are a Wing-T team and there are a lot of them in that area and we have a lot of experience with that. We played West Hancock a few years ago, so that part of the state is heavy into it. It is a plus because you don’t have to prepare for something you have never seen, so that’s great.”
Havana is about two and half hours away, which means there will be a long trip, but Dodd said that the opportunity to play and not have an open week means way more.
“We are happy that we get a game. We don’t care who we play,” Dodd said. “All of these athletes have had their hearts broken for so long, we just want to give them what we can. I wish we didn’t have to drive so far, but in the end of the day, that is what we have to do. … I answer to the 40 football players and they are fine with it, so we will make the best of it.”
In another turn, Westville will face Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday, but coach Guy Goodlove said it was the plan all along.
“That was made when we put the schedule together,” Goodlove said. “Because of the fact we had no refs set for a Friday, so we moved it to Saturday.”
The Tigers are 1-2 after picking up a big 20-14 win over Oakwood last week and Goodlove said two aspects were the key to the victory.
“The two areas we focus on that I believe make our team successful is the offensive line and defense and both have really improved the last few weeks we have been together,” Goodlove said. “We don’t worry about wins or losses, we worry about getting better and making sure we are technique tough and that everything will take care of itself. I think those two areas have shown great improvement and we got a victory against a very good Oakwood team.”
While the Cornjerkers are 0-2, Goodlove said that the team is not going to overlook them.
“Hoopeston has some good athletes. (Abel) Colunga is at tailback and he is also a state qualifier at wrestling so he’s a tough kid,” Goodlove said. “(Hunter Cannon) at receiver is good and (Justin Jones) is another kid that jumps out at us. The quarterback (Anthony Zamora) is the straw that stirs the drink, he makes great plays and makes things happen. They are getting better and better every week, so I look forward to a heck of a game. They are a good team and we better come out ready to play.
The only game scheduled for Friday that will run unchanged will be Oakwood against Salt Fork. The Comets are 2-1 after coming off the loss to Westville, while the Storm is 2-0.
