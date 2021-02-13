CISSNA PARK — While the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team tied with Cissna Park after the first quarter, the Blue Devils could not do much else.
Tied 6-6 after the first, the Blue Devils were outscored 29-15 in the last three quarters as they lost 35-21 on Saturday.
Sophia Rome led BHRA with 11 points, while Ella Myers added eight points.
The Blue Devils will play Milford on Monday.
At Cissna Park
Cissna Park 35, BHRA 21
BHRA (21) — Ella Myers 4 0-0 8, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 5 1-2 11, Bre Maloney 0 0-0 0, Audrey Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1-2 21.
Cissna Park (35) — Saggebruch 3 1-2 7, Eddleman 2 1-2 5, Knake 7 1-2 15, Walder 2 0-0 4, Monical 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 3-6 35.
BHRA;6;5;6;4;—;21
CP;6;11;11;7;—;35
Total fouls — BHRA 6, Watseka 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
