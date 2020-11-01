FORSYTH — All in all, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin freshman Gabriella Moreman had a successful first season of high school cross country.
On Saturday, she ran her final race of the COVID-19 season, taking third in the IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course.
While it was the same place as last week's regional meet at Hickory Point, Moreman's time was about 23 seconds slower because of the gusty winds coming out of the south.
But her final time of 18 minutes, 37.4 seconds was only 8 seconds behind the sectional champion Kate Ahmari of Urbana University High, while last week's winner Mabry Bruhn finished second just 5 seconds in front of Moreman.
While the top runners had slower times on Saturday, Oakwood/Salt Fork freshman Macie Russell was actually 9 seconds faster this week, placing 25th with a time of 19:57.2. Teammate Allie Morris was 49th with a time of 20:53.2.
Monticello claimed the team title, with Unity placing second and Marshall was third.
In a traditional year, the top five teams and the top seven individuals, not on a qualifying team, would have advanced to state.
Moreman won have been an individual qualifier, while Russell would have just missed a spot at state by 24 seconds.
In the sectional meet at Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, Hoopeston Area junior Allison Pickett was the lone area runner as she finished 77th in a time of 23:32.70.
