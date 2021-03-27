BISMARCK — Extra-curricular activities like football are intended to be an extension of the classroom and part of learning process.
That was the case on Friday night when the Westville Tigers took on the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils in the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams.
And while the final score was 48-7 in favor of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, both the Blue Devils and the Tigers came away from the contest seeing improvement from their squads.
"I saw some very nice things,'' said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Mark Dodd, whose team opened the season with a 28-19 loss at Maroa-Forsyth last week. "I felt like this was a perfect game for us to play with a good, physical Westville team. They played us hard and physical. This was a real varsity football game.
"We have a lot of kids in new spots, and we were able to get more and more physical as the game went along, and we got a little more precise with our footwork, as well.''
The Blue Devils, who improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the VVC, got off to a much better start this week after falling behind 28-0 at halftime a week ago.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al junior quarterback Dawson Dodd had three first-half touchdown passes — two to Mason Hackman of 21 and 13 yards and a 71-yarder to Brady Sexton — as the Blue Devils built their own 28-0 halftime advantage this week. The other touchdown for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al came on a 78-yard fumble return by Sexton.
"We came out ready to go and we learned from our mistakes last week,'' said Sexton, who accounted for 209 of his team's 471 yards of total offense. "It's our goal to be better each week and we are trying to be perfect from here on out.
"I thought we did pretty good tonight. Our offensive line blocked really well to get us open holes and score touchdowns.''
It was that balance between throwing the ball and running the ball that the Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach appreciated on Friday night.
"We are still behind in our preparation of everything because we haven't had much time,'' said Mark Dodd, who picked up his 100th coaching victory at BHRA. "The timing on some of our traps and sweeps got better as the game went on and that will help our lineman to understand what it should feel like.
"Dawson threw the ball well. But, we still have some things to work on.''
And while the results were disappointing, Westville coach Guy Goodlove saw progress from his Tigers.
"I was much happier with our performance on the field this week,'' said Goodlove, whose team lost to Fisher 24-6. "(Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) is a good football team and they have a lot of speed everywhere. We have a blend of kids that have been starters for three years and we have some freshmen and sophomores that are getting their first varsity experiences.
"It sounded like football tonight. This is something that we can get excited about and something for us to build upon this season.''
Ultimately, both Dodd and Goodlove are just happy to be playing games after the COVID-19 Pandemic wiped out the traditional fall season, leaving the prep football teams in Illinois with a abbreviated spring season.
"This is a great educational opportunity,'' Goodlove said. "What's better than getting the opportunity to play varsity-level games. Most of our kids would be on a JV team in a normal year.
"Obviously, we want to win every game we play, but hopefully this experience pays off in the future as well.''
Actually, both Bis-Henn/Ross-Al and Westville view this spring season as an opportunity to bridge the gap between the 2019 season and the regular 2021 fall season.
"We have all but three kids that will be coming back next season,'' Goodlove said. "We are working really hard and we treating this season like a spring training.
"It's all about learning and drilling proper technique.''
Dodd acknowledged that he made some second-half substitutions with the fall season in mind.
"Near the end of the third quarter, we put two juniors in at linebacker because we expect them to be in that position this fall,'' said the Blue Devils coach.
Next Friday, Westville plays at Oakwood, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will host Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Westville 7
Westville; 0; 0; 7; 0; —; 7
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al; 7; 21; 14; 6; —; 48
First quarter
BHRA — Mason Hackman 21-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Ethan Hickman kick), 9:23.
Second quarter
BHRA — Hackman 13-yard pass from Dodd (Hickman kick), 11:16.
BHRA — Brody Sexton 78-yard fumble return (Hickman kick), 7:12.
BHRA — Sexton 70-yard pass from Dodd (Hickman kick), 2:53.
Third quarter
BHRA — Eric Watson 5-yard run (Hickman kick), 7:59.
Westville — Andre Johnson 14-yard run (Nathan Blue kick), 5:20.
BHRA — Sexton 29-yard run (Elijah Tidwell kick), 1:55.
Fourth quarter
BHRA — Dodd 4-yard run (kick failed), 8:57.
