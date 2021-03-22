MAROA — Saturday's season opener for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team was a tale of two halves.
After spotting the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans a big halftime lead, the Blue Devils rallied for three second-half touchdowns but fell short with Maroa-Forsyth holding on for a 28-19 victory.
BHRA junior quarterback Dawson Dodd threw for 103 yards and a pair of scores to junior Mason Hackman, while senior Brody Sexton ran for 77 yards and a touchdown.
For Maroa-Forsyth, Bryson Boes ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Wade Jostes threw for 153 yards and a pair of scores.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will host Westville at 7 p.m. next Friday in the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams.
