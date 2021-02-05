WESTVILLE — The experience of playing a few early games worked well for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday as they beat Westville 48-17 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Brett Meidel had 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Elijah Tidwell had 12 points and Isaiah Tidwell added nine.
Kamden Maddox led the Tigers with eight points, while Bryce Burnett added six.
The Blue Devils will host Cissna Park on Saturday, while the Tigers will play Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
At Westville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Westville 17
BHRA (48) — Dawson Dodd 2 0-0 4, Brody Sexton 0 1-3 1, Rance Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 1 2-4 4, Elijah Tidwell 5 1-2 12, Isaiah Tidwell 3 2-2 9, Brayden Sackett 0 -0 0, Hayden Rice 1 0-0 2, Brett Meidel 6 2-4 14, Amani Stanford 1 0-0 2, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-15 48.
Westville (17) — Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Cole Maxwell 0 0-0 0, Landen Haurez 0 0-0 0, Will Terry 1 0-0 2, Kaeden Russell 0 0-0 0, Andre Johnson 0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 0 1-2 1, Kenny Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 3 0-0 8, Quentin Bina 0 0-0 0, Bryce Burnett 2 2-7 6. Totals: 6 3-9 17.
BHRA;9;12;14;13;—;48
Westville;8;2;2;5;—;17
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (Elijah Tidwell, Isaiah Tidwell); Westville 2 (Maddox 2). Total fouls — BHRA 14, Westville 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.