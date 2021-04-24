BISMARCK — In the final game of a very unique spring football season, the vaunted offense of the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils was on full display as they defeated the Salt Fork Storm 41-0 on Friday evening in Bismarck.
After playing to a scoreless first quarter that saw the Blue Devils eat up almost seven minutes of the clock, BHRA got on the board at the 7:50 mark of the first half on an 11-yard touchdown run by Eric Watson. Watson, who will be taking his talents to Illinois Wesleyan in the fall, appeared to carry two or three Storm defenders with him on his way to the goal line.
“I just keep running with my feet and pushing forward. We were fortunate to even have a season this year and even though we can’t advance since there aren’t any playoffs this year, we can still claim the (VVC) Conference champions,” Watson said following the game on how he carries tacklers with him and also what they can take away from the season now that it is over.
Watson finished the game with 7 carries for 44 yards, while several other Blue Devil running backs contributed to the cause. Weston Strawser led BHRA on the ground with 9 carries for 106 yards, while Michael Hackman had three carries for 86 yards. Hackman broke through the Salt Fork defense late in the first half and won a footrace to the goal line, good for an 85-yard touchdown run.
“We’ve done it this way pretty much all season long. It’s a shame that we have only one football because we have a lot of talent in that backfield and I think we showed that tonight,” BHRA head coach Mark Dodd said after the game on his plethora of running backs that saw action in the game.
Salt Fork had their only real chance to score near the end of the first half and an apparent touchdown was called back for a penalty, eventually resulting in an interception by Rance Bryant in the endzone to wind down the first half.
Blue Devils signal caller Dawson Dodd didn’t throw the ball much, and with the ground game that BHRA has, he didn’t need to. Dodd finished 7-9 for 81 yards and a touchdown to Mason Hackman good for 25 yards. Dodd also rushed for 90 yards on 7 carries, including a 47-yard run for a score in the third quarter.
Brody Sexton also scored from 12 yards out to give the group of seniors playing their final game something to remember as they close out their high school careers on the gridiron.
“This was our playoffs, state championship, whatever you want to call it. This group of seniors is one of the more talented that we’ve had in a few years. We as coaches are a habit of routine and with this year, anything that was routine went out the window. We’re just going to let the players be kids for the last month of the school year and then pick up again in the fall and start over,” Dodd added regarding the year it has been and what this group of seniors has meant to him.
Salt Fork was led in rushing by Tate Johnson who had 17 carries for 52 yards. Ben Jessup added 13 carries for 29 yards but according to head coach Joe Hageman, things decelerated quickly that led to his team’s downfall.
“I think our kids played hard and they (BHRA) found some chinks in the armor that showed they have some big play ability. The game got away from us in a hurry, but I am so proud of my seniors tonight. They have put up with a lot this year and are lucky that they had a season. Still, it’s tough to go out this way for them,” Hageman said about his team’s fight in the game.
