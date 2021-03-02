HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team jumped out to a 29-8 halftime lead as they would go on to a 53-26 win over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Elijah Tidwell would go over the 1,000-point mark after scoring 15 points, while Mason Hackman led the Blue Devils with 17 points, Brett Meidel had seven and Asa Ray added six.
Ben Brown had nine points for the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora had eight and Chris Catron and Preston Van Der Veer each had four.
The Blue Devils will host Milford today, while the Cornjerkers will play Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday.
At Hoopeston
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Hoopeston Area 26
BHRA (53) — Dawson Dodd 1 0-0 2, Brody Sexton 1 0-0 2, Rance Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 2 0-0 6, Mason Hackman 8 1-3 17, Elijah Tidwell 7 0-0 15, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Hayden Rice 1 0-0 2, Brett Meidel 3 1-2 7, Amani Stanford 1 0-0 2, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-5 53.
Hoopeston Area (26) — Chris Catron 1 2-2 4, Ben Brown 4 0-0 9, Nick Hofer 0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 4 0-2 8, Evan Lile 0 1-3 1, Preston Van Der Veer 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Derek Drayer 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Gavin Montez 0 0-0 0, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-7 26.
BHRA;13;16;18;6;—;53
Hoopeston;2;6;9;9;—;26
3-point field goals — BHRA 3 (Ray 2, Tidwell); Hoopeston Area 1 (Brown). Total fouls — BHRA 6, Hoopeston Area 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
