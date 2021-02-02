TUSCOLA — It seemed that both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Tuscola were each in mid-season form instead of being early for the season.
In the second game for both teams, the game went back and forth, but the Blue Devils would get the short end of the stick, losing to the Warriors 59-58.
Brett Meidel had 25 points for the Blue Devils, with 12 in a third quarter that saw BHRA take a 51-41 lead after the quarter. Elijah Tidwell had 10 points, while Asa Ray had six and Noah Gomez added five.
BHRA is 1-1 overall.
At Tuscola
Tuscola 59, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58
BHRA (58) — Dawson Dodd 0 0-0 0, Brody Sexton 1 0-0 3, Rance Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 2 1-2 6, Elijah Tidwell 7 0-2 19, Brett Miedel 12 0-3 25, Noah Gomez 2 0-0 5. Totals: 24 1-7 58.
Tuscola (59) — Jalen Quinn 10 11-13 32, Grant Hardwick 4 0-0 11, Rohon Patel 0 0-1 0, Cole Cunningham 2 0-0 5, Haven Haffield 3 2-2 8, Easton Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Rajan Patel 0 0-1 0, Thomas Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 13-17 59.
BHRA;18;13;20;7;—;58
Tuscola;20;8;13;18;—;59
3-point field goals — BHRA 9 (Tidwell 5, Sexton, Ray, Meidel, Gomez); Tuscola 6 (Hardwick 3, Quinn, Cole Cunningham). Total fouls — BHRA 19, Tuscola 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — BHRA 1-1 overall.
