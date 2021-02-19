ARMSTRONG — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team had a strong first half as they went on to beat Armstrong-Potomac 58-34 on Friday.
Brett Meidel had 17 points for the Blue Devils, who was up 38-12 at halftime, while Elijah Tidwell had 16, Brody Sexton had eight and Michael Hackman and Rance Bryant each added seven.
Rylee Showalter had 13 points to lead the Trojans, while Luke Gordon had eight and Brody Howard added seven.
At Armstrong
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Armstrong-Potomac 34
BHRA (58) — Michael Hackman 2 2-4 7, Dawson Dodd 0 1-2 1, Brody Sexton 2 3-4 8, Rance Bryant 3 0-0 7, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Elijah Tidwell 6 1-2 16, Isaiah Tidwell 0 2-2 2, Brayden Sackett 0 0-1 0, Brett Meidel 7 3-4 17, Armani Stanford 0 0-0 0, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-19 58.
Armstrong-Potomac (34) — Austin Rosenberger 1 0-0 3, Brody Howard 3 1-3 7, Gavin Parkerson 1 0-0 2, Luke Gordon 4 0-0 8, Jayce Townsend 0 1-2 1, Cris Buhr 0 0-0 0, Rylee Showalter 5 0-0 13. Totals: 14 2-5 34.
BHRA;19;19;12;8;—;58
A-P;6;6;12;10;—;34
3-point field goals — BHRA 6 (Elijah Tidwell 3, Bryant, Sexton, Hackman); Armstrong-Potomac 4 (Showalter 3, Rosenberger). Total fouls — BHRA 14, A-P 14. Fouled out — Showalter. Technical fouls — none.
