At Pontiac
IHSA Class 2A Sectional
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Coal City 48
Coal City (48) — Brady Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Bunton 1-6 0-0 2, Payton Hutchings 1-6 0-0 2, Jarod Garrelts 6-9 0-0 13, Austin Pullara 7-19 1-2 18, Cade Mueller 1-2 0-0 3, Tyson Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Burch 4-6 2-4 10. Totals: 20-50 3-6 48.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (58) — Avery McConkey 3-9 1-2 8, Drew Reifsteck 8-14 7-8 24, Kaj Stanford 1-3 0-0 2, Elijah Tidwell 3-6 1-2 9, Mason Hackman 3-7 2-2 8, Brett Meidel 2-5 0-0 5, Cade Howie 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 21-47 11-14 58.
Coal City;10;13;8;17;—;48
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al;11;18;13;16;—;58
3-pointers — Coal City 5-20 (Pullara 3-11, Garrelts 1-3, Mueller 1-2, Bunton 0-2, Hutchings 0-2). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-16 (Tidwell 2-5, McConkey 1-4, Reifsteck 1-3, Meidel 1-2, Stanford 0-1, Howie 0-1). Rebounds — Coal City 34 (Garrelts 9, Hutchings 6, Pullara 6, Bunton 5, Burch 3, Crawford 1, Mueller 1, TEAM 3). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25 (Hackman 7, McConkey 4, Reifsteck 3, Stanford 3, Tidwell 3, Meidel 2, Howie 2, TEAM 2). Assists — Coal City 12 (Bunton 5, Hutchings 3, Pullara 2, Mueller 1, Burch 1). Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 14 (Reifsteck 7, Tidwell 4, McConkey 1, Meidel 1, Howie 1). Turnovers — Coal City 17, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 10. Steals — Coal City 6 (Hutchings 2, Pullara 2, Burch 2). Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 14 (Reifsteck 6, Tidwell 4, McConkey 2, Stanford 1, Howie 1). Total fouls — Coal City 14, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 12. Fouled out — none. Officials — Paul Dalbey, Jake Dressler, Tom Conley.
Records — Coal City 20-12 overall. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33-0.
