At Oakwood

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Oakwood 14

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `7 `21 `7 `7 `— `42

Oakwood `8 `0 `0 `6 `— `14

First quarter

Oakwood — Gaven Clouse 70-yard run (Clouse run), 9:56.

BHRA — Mason Hackman 56-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Liam Oxendine kick), 4:55.

Second quarter

BHRA — Dodd 16-yard run (Oxendine kick), 7:21.

BHRA — Hackman 26-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 2:57.

BHRA — Hackman 26-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 0:00.

Third quarter

BHRA — Ayden Ingram 80-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 3:38.

Fourth quarter

BHRA — Rhett Harper 67-yard run (Oxendine kick), 7:17.

Oakwood — Austin McDaniel 6-yard pass from Josh Young (pass failed), 2:36.

Team statistics

`BHRA `Oakwood

First downs `15 `14

Rushes-yards `29-249 `49-237

Passing yards `233 `27

Comp-Att-Int `5-7-2 `3-5-0

Total yards `482 `264

Kickoff returns `2-36 `5-122

Punt returns `0-0 `0-0

Interception returns `0-0 `2-1

Fumble returns `0-0 `1-0

Punts-Avg. `0-0 `2-26.5

Fumbles-lost `1-1 `1-0

Penalties-yards `7-60 `4-20

Time of possession `18:41 `29:19

Individual statistics

Rushing — BHRA: Rhett Harper 10-107, Dawson Dodd 9-52, Trent Kruse 5-32, Dane Dillon 1-23, Karson Stevenson 1-19, Mason Hackman 1-8, Allen Brown 1-6, Seth Hickman 1-1, Enrique Rangel 1-1. Oakwood: Gaven Clouse 31-214, Josh Young 11-(-4), Griffin Trees 4-15, Tanner Pichon 2-13, TEAM 1-(-1).

Passing — BHRA: Dodd 5-7-2 233 yards. Oakwood: Young 3-5-0 27 yards.

Receiving — BHRA: Hackman 3-108, Ayden Ingram 2-125. Oakwood: Clouse 1-20, Austin McDaniel 1-6, Trees 1-1.

Kickoff returns — BHRA: Hackman 1-20, Evan Parish 1-16. Oakwood: Clouse 3-55, Trees 2-67.

Punt returns — none

Interception returns — Oakwood: Trees 1-1, Young 1-0.

Fumble returns  Oakwood: Noah Phillips 1-0.

Punting — Oakwood: McDaniel 2 punts, 53 yards, 26.5 average.

Missed field goal — none.

