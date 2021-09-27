At Oakwood
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Oakwood 14
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `7 `21 `7 `7 `— `42
Oakwood `8 `0 `0 `6 `— `14
First quarter
Oakwood — Gaven Clouse 70-yard run (Clouse run), 9:56.
BHRA — Mason Hackman 56-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Liam Oxendine kick), 4:55.
Second quarter
BHRA — Dodd 16-yard run (Oxendine kick), 7:21.
BHRA — Hackman 26-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 2:57.
BHRA — Hackman 26-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 0:00.
Third quarter
BHRA — Ayden Ingram 80-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 3:38.
Fourth quarter
BHRA — Rhett Harper 67-yard run (Oxendine kick), 7:17.
Oakwood — Austin McDaniel 6-yard pass from Josh Young (pass failed), 2:36.
Team statistics
`BHRA `Oakwood
First downs `15 `14
Rushes-yards `29-249 `49-237
Passing yards `233 `27
Comp-Att-Int `5-7-2 `3-5-0
Total yards `482 `264
Kickoff returns `2-36 `5-122
Punt returns `0-0 `0-0
Interception returns `0-0 `2-1
Fumble returns `0-0 `1-0
Punts-Avg. `0-0 `2-26.5
Fumbles-lost `1-1 `1-0
Penalties-yards `7-60 `4-20
Time of possession `18:41 `29:19
Individual statistics
Rushing — BHRA: Rhett Harper 10-107, Dawson Dodd 9-52, Trent Kruse 5-32, Dane Dillon 1-23, Karson Stevenson 1-19, Mason Hackman 1-8, Allen Brown 1-6, Seth Hickman 1-1, Enrique Rangel 1-1. Oakwood: Gaven Clouse 31-214, Josh Young 11-(-4), Griffin Trees 4-15, Tanner Pichon 2-13, TEAM 1-(-1).
Passing — BHRA: Dodd 5-7-2 233 yards. Oakwood: Young 3-5-0 27 yards.
Receiving — BHRA: Hackman 3-108, Ayden Ingram 2-125. Oakwood: Clouse 1-20, Austin McDaniel 1-6, Trees 1-1.
Kickoff returns — BHRA: Hackman 1-20, Evan Parish 1-16. Oakwood: Clouse 3-55, Trees 2-67.
Punt returns — none
Interception returns — Oakwood: Trees 1-1, Young 1-0.
Fumble returns — Oakwood: Noah Phillips 1-0.
Punting — Oakwood: McDaniel 2 punts, 53 yards, 26.5 average.
Missed field goal — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.