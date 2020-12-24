UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — According to Illinois coach Brad Underwood, basketball rewards effort.
At times this season, Underwood has been disappointed in his team's effort including last Sunday when the Fighting Illini suffered a 91-88 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after having a double-digit lead in the second half.
"We came back from Rutgers and coach was preaching to us about effort plays,'' said Illinois junior forward Jacob Grandison, who had only played in 57 minutes this season before Wednesday. "He kind of called me out. He said, 'if you want to play, you have to get on the floor.'
"I ate what he told me and gave everything that I've got and I'm tired.''
That's because Grandison came off the bench to score seven points and pull down seven rebounds as the 19th-rated Fighting Illini overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 98-81 at the Bryce-Jordan Center.
"It's big,'' said Grandison of the victory for Illinois after the loss at Rutgers. "It shows the toughness of this team. We had a bad taste in our mouth.''
And what about being down 19-4 in the game's first five minutes?
"It proves that we are unbreakable moving forward,'' he added. "We didn't play perfect, at all, there is always things that we can work on, but it always feels good to win a second road game after a loss.''
Illinois also followed its loss to Baylor with a win at Duke on Dec. 8.
Grandison was part of a bench effort from the Illini that produced 30 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, but it was the effort to hustle plays that Underwood appreciated the most.
"Very nice night for our bench,'' Underwood said. "All in all, we did what we had to do to get a road win.
"It was nice to withstand something, not cave in, not quit and just stay the course and find a way to pull away.''
Once Illinois (6-3 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten) overcame its slow start, it was time for junior guard Ayo Dosunmu to prove why his coach calls him "the best guard in the country.''
Dosunmu scored 21 of his game-high 30 points in the second half as the Illini outscored the Nittany Lions (3-3 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten) 55-38 in the game's final 20 minutes.
"It's pretty good to have that on your side,'' Underwood said. "It's not going to be there every night. Ayo is a really good player. I keep saying and I will keep saying it all year, Ayo is the best guard in the country. He scores it in a lot of ways.
"When we get Ayo locked in on the defensive end, he might be as good as I've coached.''
Did Dosunmu's second-half performance surprise his teammates?
"I didn't see anything special or different about Ayo tonight,'' said Grandison. "He was just Ayo tonight.''
In the final minute, Dosunmu and Penn State's Jamari Wheeler had some words and exchanged chest bumps, but not as a way to celebrate the Christmas season.
Dosunmu received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game, while Wheeler, who fouled out on the initial play, was called for one technical. Underwood didn't know if Dosunmu would face an additional penalty, like a possible suspension for the next game, but did say that the officials didn't call it a fight.
"That's not what we are about,'' Underwood said. "It's the emotion of a game. He felt like he was standing up for his teammate.''
Also scoring in double figures for Illinois was sophomore center Kofi Cockburn with 23 and Andre Curbelo had 15 to go along with a game-high eight assists.
Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones shared team-high scoring honors for Penn State with 21 points each.
Up next for Illinois is a home game on Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.