PREP FOOTBALL

At Ned Whitesell Field, Danville

Danville 21, Belleville West 12

Belleville West `6 `0 `6 `0 `— `12

Danville `7 `6 `0 `8 `— `21

First quarter

Danville — Bryson Perez-Hinton 17-yard run (Braiden Wilson kick), 3:29.

Belleville West — Shamonte Matthews 4-yard run (pass failed), 0:49.

Second quarter

Danville — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 42-yard run (pass failed), :43.

Third quarter

Belleville West — Jahkori Adams 1-yard run (pass failed), 7:49.

Fourth quarter

Danville — Safety, Jahkori Adams tackled in the end zone by Tommy Harris, 7:25.

Danville — Tommy Harris 7-yard run (kick failed), 1:39

Team statistics

 `BW `Danville

First downs `12 `14

Rushes-yards `36-109 `41-179

Passing yards `101 `79

Comp-Att-Int `8-16-1 `7-11-0

Total offense `210 `258

Kickoff returns `4-42 `4-21

Punt returns `1-0 `1-39

Interception returns `0-0 `1-26

Fumble returns `3-0 `0-0

Punts-Avg. `4-31.8 `3-41.7

Fumbles-lost `3-0 `8-3

Penalties-yards `10-54 `5-32

Time of possession `18:30 `29:30

Individual statistics

Rushing — Belleville West: Jahkori Adams 21-85, Kyle Hughes 5-7, Milton Dowell 4-1, Shamontae Matthews 2-14, Landon McDonald 2-(-8), Brian Jackson 1-11, TEAM 1-(-1). Danville: Bryson Hinton-Perez 19-46, Tommy Harris Jr. 8-43, Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4-61, Caleb Robinson 4-25, Phillip Shaw IV 3-17, TEAM 3-(-23).

Passing — Belleville West: McDonald 6-11-1 41 yards, Hughes 2-5-0 60 yards. Danville: J.Robinson 4-4-0 53 yards, Hinton-Perez 3-7-0 26 yards. 

Receiving — Belleville West: Cortez Stuart 4-83, Jackson 3-22, Adams 2-(-4). Danville: Matthew Thomas 4-57, Tevyn Henderson 1-11, Kaden Young 1-7, Antuan Lee 1-4.

Kickoff returns — Belleville West: Jerry Smith-Johnson 2-13, Zach Lusk 1-17, Exavier Zellman 1-12. Danville: Harris 3-21, J.Robinson 1-0.

Punt returns — Belleville West: Dowell 1-0. Danville: Lee 1-39.

Interception returns — Danville: Shaw 1-26.

Fumble returns — Belleville West: Stuart 1-0, Jaylub Jones 1-0, Charvon Cary 1-0.

Punting — Belleville West: Sameer Al-Musleh 4 punts, 127 yards, 31.8 average. Danville: Shaw 3 punts, 125 yards, 41.7 average.

Missed field goals — none

Tackles — Danville: Shaw 12, Harris 9, C.Robinson 8, Calvin Hempel 7, DeAngelo Tyler 7, Evan Yates 5, Young 5, Henderson 4, Damarion Foreman 3, Lee 3, Phoenix Parker 3, J.Robinson 3, Thomas 3, Curtis Beasley 1, Bodyn Gagnon 1, Ronald Poke 1.

Tackles for loss — Danville: Hempel 3, Harris 2, Forman 1, Shaw 1, Tyler 1.

Sacks — Danville: Hempel 1, Forman 1.

Forced fumbles — Danville: none.

QB hurries — Danville: Forman 4, Tyler 1, Yates 1.

Pass breakups — Danville: Forman, Henderson, J.Robinson, Shaw

