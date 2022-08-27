PREP FOOTBALL
At Ned Whitesell Field, Danville
Danville 21, Belleville West 12
Belleville West `6 `0 `6 `0 `— `12
Danville `7 `6 `0 `8 `— `21
First quarter
Danville — Bryson Perez-Hinton 17-yard run (Braiden Wilson kick), 3:29.
Belleville West — Shamonte Matthews 4-yard run (pass failed), 0:49.
Second quarter
Danville — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 42-yard run (pass failed), :43.
Third quarter
Belleville West — Jahkori Adams 1-yard run (pass failed), 7:49.
Fourth quarter
Danville — Safety, Jahkori Adams tackled in the end zone by Tommy Harris, 7:25.
Danville — Tommy Harris 7-yard run (kick failed), 1:39
Team statistics
`BW `Danville
First downs `12 `14
Rushes-yards `36-109 `41-179
Passing yards `101 `79
Comp-Att-Int `8-16-1 `7-11-0
Total offense `210 `258
Kickoff returns `4-42 `4-21
Punt returns `1-0 `1-39
Interception returns `0-0 `1-26
Fumble returns `3-0 `0-0
Punts-Avg. `4-31.8 `3-41.7
Fumbles-lost `3-0 `8-3
Penalties-yards `10-54 `5-32
Time of possession `18:30 `29:30
Individual statistics
Rushing — Belleville West: Jahkori Adams 21-85, Kyle Hughes 5-7, Milton Dowell 4-1, Shamontae Matthews 2-14, Landon McDonald 2-(-8), Brian Jackson 1-11, TEAM 1-(-1). Danville: Bryson Hinton-Perez 19-46, Tommy Harris Jr. 8-43, Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4-61, Caleb Robinson 4-25, Phillip Shaw IV 3-17, TEAM 3-(-23).
Passing — Belleville West: McDonald 6-11-1 41 yards, Hughes 2-5-0 60 yards. Danville: J.Robinson 4-4-0 53 yards, Hinton-Perez 3-7-0 26 yards.
Receiving — Belleville West: Cortez Stuart 4-83, Jackson 3-22, Adams 2-(-4). Danville: Matthew Thomas 4-57, Tevyn Henderson 1-11, Kaden Young 1-7, Antuan Lee 1-4.
Kickoff returns — Belleville West: Jerry Smith-Johnson 2-13, Zach Lusk 1-17, Exavier Zellman 1-12. Danville: Harris 3-21, J.Robinson 1-0.
Punt returns — Belleville West: Dowell 1-0. Danville: Lee 1-39.
Interception returns — Danville: Shaw 1-26.
Fumble returns — Belleville West: Stuart 1-0, Jaylub Jones 1-0, Charvon Cary 1-0.
Punting — Belleville West: Sameer Al-Musleh 4 punts, 127 yards, 31.8 average. Danville: Shaw 3 punts, 125 yards, 41.7 average.
Missed field goals — none
Tackles — Danville: Shaw 12, Harris 9, C.Robinson 8, Calvin Hempel 7, DeAngelo Tyler 7, Evan Yates 5, Young 5, Henderson 4, Damarion Foreman 3, Lee 3, Phoenix Parker 3, J.Robinson 3, Thomas 3, Curtis Beasley 1, Bodyn Gagnon 1, Ronald Poke 1.
Tackles for loss — Danville: Hempel 3, Harris 2, Forman 1, Shaw 1, Tyler 1.
Sacks — Danville: Hempel 1, Forman 1.
Forced fumbles — Danville: none.
QB hurries — Danville: Forman 4, Tyler 1, Yates 1.
Pass breakups — Danville: Forman, Henderson, J.Robinson, Shaw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.