INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Chicago Bears 24-10 on Monday night.
Goff passed for 219 yards and Malcolm Brown rushed for a score for the Rams (5-2), who remained unbeaten at brand-new SoFi Stadium and reasserted themselves as NFC contenders with a rebound performance one week after a rough loss at San Francisco.
Taylor Rapp made an end-zone interception on a pass deflection by Troy Hill while the Rams held Chicago (5-2) to 182 yards in the first three quarters and built a 24-3 lead.
Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 8 yards for Chicago’s only touchdown with 7:30 to play, but Los Angeles' defense stayed in control, yielding 279 total yards and three points. The Rams have won twice in three defense-dominated games between these longtime rivals over the past three seasons.
Nick Foles passed for 261 yards for the Bears, who dropped out of the NFC North lead and fell to 3-1 on the road with their latest discouraging offensive performance. Chicago managed just 49 yards rushing and has 175 yards on the ground in the past four games.
The Rams' defense, now coordinated by former Bears outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley, sacked Foles four times and picked off two of his passes, including Jalen Ramsey's first interception of the season near midfield to clinch the victory with 3:13 to play.
Even punter Johnny Hekker dominated the Bears, pinning them inside their 10 with all five of his punts in a superb performance by the four-time Pro Bowler.
The Rams led 10-3 at halftime after holding the Bears to 126 yards. Reynolds made his 4-yard TD reception on the second drive for just the second scoring catch by a wide receiver against Chicago's stingy secondary all season, but the Bears stopped two additional drives just outside field goal range to keep the deficit manageable.
The Rams went up 17-3 midway through the third quarter on a TD drive capped by Brown's 1-yard run.
Chicago mounted its best drive immediately thereafter, but its 71-yard march ended when Hill deflected a pass intended for Darnell Mooney in the end zone and Rapp snagged it for an interception.
The Rams followed with a crisp 80-yard drive capped by a 12-yard TD catch-and-run by Everett, their big-play tight end.
Chicago got to the Rams 4 with just over nine minutes to play, but Aaron Donald flushed Foles from the pocket and into Justin Hollins' arms for a fourth-down sack.
Robert Woods fumbled three plays later on a jet sweep, and Jackson returned it for the sixth defensive touchdown of his four-year career.
REUNION GAME
Leonard Floyd had two sacks and six tackles in his first game against Chicago since the Bears released him last offseason. After his sack, Floyd jumped up and went toward the Bears sideline, shouting and gesticulating.
INJURY REPORT
Bears: C Cody Whitehair injured his calf in the second half.
Rams: Rookie S Terrell Burgess was taken off the field on a cart in the fourth quarter with an air cast around his left leg. He has an ankle injury. ... TE Tyler Higbee was inactive with a hand injury, missing his second game since 2016. Johnny Mundt had a career-high 47 yards receiving in his absence, including a career-best 34-yard catch in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Bears: Host New Orleans on Sunday.
Rams: Visit Miami on Sunday as the opponent in Tua Tagovailoa's debut start.
BASEBALL
Gonsolin gets major start
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tony Gonsolin found out after Game 2 that he would be starting Game 6 as well for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This time, they plan for the rookie right-hander to be more than an opener with the Dodgers having a chance to clinch their first World Series title since 1988.
“Tony's a starting pitcher tomorrow.” manager Dave Roberts said Monday. “I’m going to watch him pitch and then we’ll see what we do after that. ... I want to go as long as he possibly can, that’d be great."
Gonsolin went 1 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay in Game 2, a planned bullpen game for the Dodgers. He was the loser after giving up only one run — the one that put the Rays ahead to stay in the 6-4 win — two days after he pitched two innings in relief in the clinching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.
“With the extra day, it worked out nicely, I took the next day off and then got my two lifts and my bullpen and on would have been Game 4,” Gonsolin said. “And ready to go for tomorrow.”
After Clayton Kershaw won his second game against the Rays on Sunday night for a 3-2 Series advantage, Los Angeles opted against trying to use right-handed ace Walker Buehler to start on short rest Tuesday night.
Roberts, who hopes to get five or six innings from Gonsolin, said the Dodgers thought through that option, but decided it didn't make sense.
“You’re putting yourself in a situation where after winning a game to put him in a tough situation. There’s already guaranteed, at worse, a Game 7,” Roberts said. “There’s a blister component that we’ve dealt with, that it just brings that more into play with that extra day.”
Buehler was the winner in Game 3 on Friday night, when he struck out 10 while allowing one run and three hits over six innings.
RAY OF HOPE
Eleven of the last 14 teams that trailed going into Game 6, and then forced a Game 7, went on to win the World Series.
SUB PITCHER
Ryan Thompson has pitched in relief for the Tampa Bay Rays in three consecutive World Series games.
A year ago, the 6-foot-5 right-hander from Oregon with the unusual delivery — part sidearm, part submarine — was a substitute teacher and sometimes working with his mother overseeing a Wii dance club.
“I was just trying to make as much money as I could so I could afford training, and I was in Triple-A,” Thompson said Monday. “The minor league life is not easy. When I had my surgery, you know, everything was up in the air."
Thompson, who had Tommy John surgery in 2018, made his big league debut this season when he appeared in 25 regular-season games. He has a 1.93 ERA in nine postseason appearances, including 2 2/3 scoreless innings in this World Series.
His family didn't get to see him pitch in the regular season, which Thompson said was a struggle since he was not able to share those moments. They have been at some postseason games, including the World Series, though they can't see each other after games with players in MLB's bubbled postseason environment because of concerns after the coronavirus delayed and shortened the regular season.
"I just wish that I could hug them. I just wish that I could run up into the stands and say, ‘Hi.' Or even after the game, meet him out for dinner or something,” Thompson said. “That’s the part that sucks for us, is that there’s a disconnect. Our parents get to feel this emotion, and we get feel emotion, but we don’t get to embrace and feel this moment together.”
DEEP NINE
When Max Muncy hit a no-doubt homer in the fifth inning of Game 5, he became the ninth different Dodgers player to go deep in this World Series.
That broke the record of eight different Oakland players who homered for the Athletics in a Series sweep of San Francisco in 1989. Los Angeles had tied the mark three innings before Muncy when Joc Pederson went deep.
Shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Justin Turner both have two homers in this Fall Classic for LA. The rest of the Dodgers homers vs. the Rays have come from Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes and Will Smith.
SHORT HOPS
A run has been scored in the top half of the first inning in the last four games. That hadn't happened since the 1932 World Series, when the New York Yankees swept the Chicago Cubs during the Series where Babe Ruth called his home run shot. ... Muncy has walked 20 times, matching Gary Sheffield in 1997 for the second-most in postseason history. Barry Bonds got a record 27 free passes in 2002.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR race put on hold again
FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas was pushed back yet another day without drivers completing any more laps Monday.
Eight hours after the race was scheduled to resume on a misty day with temperatures in the low 40s Fahrenheit (single digits Celsius), NASCAR postponed it and decided to try again Tuesday.
Similar weather conditions were in the forecast for Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Only 52 of the scheduled 334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle forced the race to stop. There was a delay of more than four hours then before the race was postponed a day.
Another 115 laps have to be completed to get to the halfway mark of 167 laps that would make Texas an official race.
There are still three spots up for grabs for the four-driver championship race in the season finale at Phoenix. The only other race between Texas and Phoenix is Sunday at Martinsville, the shortest and oldest Cup track.
Joey Logano opened the final three-race playoff round with a win at Kansas, where he held off Kevin Harvick for the final 40-plus laps to get a victory that took him from outside the top four to a guaranteed championship chance in the Nov. 8 finale.
Harvick, who has won the last three fall races at Texas and is a nine-time winner this season, brushed the wall while leading on Lap 29. With damage to his car’s right side, he was 36th and one lap down when the race stopped Sunday.
The only laps completed Monday on the 1 1/2-mile track were by the Air Titan and jet dryer trucks. The race cars remained parked in the garage, never rolling to pit road.
There were several periods Monday when the track appeared to be drying, before more misty conditions would further soak the track. There was never a hard rain, but cool temperatures and the lack of any sunshine made it impossible to completely dry the asphalt.
Two drivers retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after this season, Clint Bowyer and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, stayed first and second for another night.
The cars kept running for eight laps after the weather caution first came out Sunday, with jet dryers circling the track at the same time. The cars then sat uncovered on pit road for about half an hour before the tarps came out, and the drivers and crews headed for cover.
Erik Jones was running third, ahead of Logano.
Martin Truex Jr. will resume the race in fifth place, having already recovered from being forced to start at the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler. He was just ahead of fellow playoff contender Chase Elliott.
