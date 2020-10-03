INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears suddenly got a bigger stage for Sunday’s matchup at Soldier Field.
Though nobody wanted to see it happen this way.
Reports emerged Saturday of positive COVID-19 tests for both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs – including one for Pats star quarterback Cam Newton – forcing the showcase game to be postponed. The NFL hopes to play that game on Monday or Tuesday.
The Colts and Bears were moved into the 4:25 p.m. (Eastern) or 3:25 p.m. (Central) kickoff slot as a replacement and will be broadcast to most of the nation on CBS.
“I feel like we’re ready to go up to Chicago and play a 3-0 team,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said Friday. “That is a good football team, a well-coached team, and I feel like we are ready to go up there and play a good game.”
Indianapolis will have an extra offensive weapon along for the ride.
Tight end Trey Burton is expected to make his Colts debut after being activated Saturday from injured reserve. Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who suffered compartment syndrome after last week’s win against the New York Jets and underwent emergency surgery – was placed on injured reserve.
Burton injured his calf during the team’s final scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium in August but returned to practice this week. He did not participate in Friday’s session but will join tight ends Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai on the active roster.
Burton’s presence could help alleviate some of the pressure on a depleted wide receiver corps. In addition to Pittman, second-year speedster Parris Campbell also is on IR after injuring his knee early in a Week 2 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
Burton showed strong chemistry with Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers prior to his injury and could be used out of the slot as well as at tight end.
“I think the thing that stood out first time being around Trey and throwing to Trey is his feel,” Rivers said. “Obviously, I said that about (wide receiver) T.Y. Hilton three or four weeks ago, was his feel, and Trey has that at that tight end position. Just very good feel finding spots, being very – as we call it – friendly to the quarterback.”
A former quarterback at the University of Florida, Burton spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator during Burton’s final two seasons with the team, including a run to a Super Bowl championship in 2017.
Burton signed a four-year, $32 million deal with Chicago prior to the 2018 season and set career highs with 54 catches, 569 yards and six touchdowns that year. Injuries limited the tight end to just eight games in 2019, and he was released in March.
The Colts pounced quickly to reunite Burton and Reich, and now the tight end will make his regular-season debut against his former team.
“I think all players naturally feel (extra juice facing their former teams),” Reich said. “I think you have to really dial that back a little bit. Personally, that’s just my opinion. You’ve got to focus on your game, what you’re doing. Just having seen and been in that situation a few times, that’s just my experience. Don’t get too caught up in the emotion of that, just focus on the game and what you’ve got to do.”
Indianapolis also elevated veteran wide receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
