The return to the national spotlight for Illinois turned into a major disappointment.
Baylor won the battle of the guards with a tenacious defense and a balanced scoring attack to post 82-69 victory in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The second-rated Bears got 62 points from their backcourt players with sophomore Adam Flagler coming off the bench to score a team-high 18 with 11 of those coming in the second half.
Also making a big contribution in the final 20 minutes for Baylor (3-0) was junior Davion Mitchell, who had 12 of his 15 after the halftime break.
The backcourt for the Fighting Illini (3-1) was able to score 47 points, but they 16-of-44 from the field (36.4 percent) and they committed 11 of the team’s 12 turnovers.
But the biggest statistical difference was in the rebounding category.
Baylor’s guards combined for 9 offensive rebounds, while Illinois guards had three and the Bears outscored the Fighting Illini 24-7 in second-chance points.
In the battle of preseason All-Americans. Baylor’s Jared Butler had just 12 points with 10 of those coming in the first half, while Ayo Dosunmu for Illinois finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting.
Joining Dosunmu in double figures for the Illini were Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Andre Curbello. That duo came off the bench to score 26 points with Bezhanishvili getting 13 of his 15 points in the first half as Illinois trailed 31-30 at halftime.
The Bears outscored the Illini 51-39 in the second half as they shot 54.5 percent (18-of-33) after making just 12-of-33 in the first half. Baylor had 14 layups and two dunks in the victory.
On the other hand, Illinois didn’t shoot over 50 percent in either half, setting for 26-of-59 (44.1 percent) in the contest.
Ayo Dosunmu had 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second half as he made 5-of-12 shots, while Curbelo had all 11 of his points in the final 20 minutes. The rest of the Illini had 13 points, but they were also just 5-of-10 from the field.
Up next for Illinois will be an 8 p.m. contest this Saturday against Tennessee-Martin at the State Farm Center. This game was added to the Illini schedule earlier this week.
