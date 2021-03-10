DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team have enough practice for today’s first game if the Big 12 Conference tournament.
The Vikings will take on Normal West today at 6 p.m. at Normal West High School, but with wins against Paris on Monday and St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, coach Zach Patterson said they are more than ready for anything the Wildcats can bring.
It was nice to get those games in because it gets more games under their belt,” Patterson said. “I saw Normal West against Prairie Central on Tuesday and they are not as battled-tested as us. They made some mistakes and I hope they make some again.”
The Vikings beat Paris 46-41 on Monday and St. Joseph-Ogden 59-53 on Tuesday to up their win streak to five in a row. In Tuesday’s game, Erin Houpt had 17 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, while Nau’Tika Conaway had 12 points and McKaylee Allen had 11 points. Danville was 17-of-21 from the free-throw line.
While the schedule from this year has been tough, Patterson said last year’s schedule was the catalyst for this year’s success.
“We fight for every possession and they know how to win games, especially the last five games,” Patterson said. “Confidence is the name of the game and we have that.
“Our girls have done a great job in being resilient. We have had five cancellations and mentally, we knew it would be tough. Our girls have been strong in facing changes every day but we were able to play anyone and any time last year and it made us tougher this year.”
The Wildcats finally got on the court on Tuesday after a bunch of games in the last few weeks were cancelled. They defeated Prairie Central 55-53 and Patterson saw some things comparable to the Lady Vikings.
“No. 24 (Megan Williams) is a lights-out shooter and against St. Joseph-Ogden and Paris, they each had one girl that we had to focus on to not get the ball,” Patterson said. “They have a girl inside that is like McKaylee Allen, but with McKaylee can play inside and outside.”
Whatever happens in the tournament, this will be the last weekend Patterson will coach seniors Houpt, Allen and Aanija Reed.
“I asked them what kind of legacy did they want to leave and they were receptive to that question,” Patterson said. “Today’s practice was more mental but we got some butterflies out and we are going to go and have fun. We’ve gotten to a point where we are happy to played the season and wen want to play three more.
“We like to compete, compete, compete. We want to be the best and we are not afraid of anyone. She (Houpt) has been playing at a high level the last few games, especially at the free-throw line and when she is down, they pick her up and the other players will help her out winning a championship.”
No matter what happens, Patterson says that the Lady Vikings is going to put everything in to win the Big 12 title.
“We are going to live in the moment and own the moment. We can see it and visualize it,” Patterson said. “It is amazing to see these kids come back after missing some moments and we are going to make it right this year. We just want to make it right and we just have to do it game by game and that is how champions are made.”
The winner of the game moves on to Friday’s semifinal, where they will face either Peoria High or Champaign Centennial or Champaign Central.
