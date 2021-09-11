DANVILLE — Peoria High coach Tim Thornton admitted he saw two different teams on the Ned Whitesell Field Friday night.
And he was only talking about his Lions.
After watching the Danville Vikings build a 28-20 halftime advantage, Thornton admitted that Peoria High had to make some adjustments at halftime.
The Lions responded scoring 38 unanswered points on their way to 58-36 victory over the Vikings on Military Appreciation Night.
"We started a new quarterback (Tino Gist) and we got behind early,'' Thornton said. "I don't think my guys are comfortable in that role. I think they wanted it all right now, but Danville came out and played super, super hard.
"They have a lot of good players, sometimes not enough.''
And that might have been the biggest difference in the final 24 minutes of Friday's Big 12 Conference contest.
As Peoria High was scoring 24 points in the third quarter, Danville saw a handful of its starters exit the game because of bumps, bruises and cramping issues.
"The energy was there but with injuries and cramping, we weren't able to succeed,'' said Danville senior Tyler Jones, who missed some time for cramping issues. "We don't have a trainer this year, and the coaches are doing their best to get us ready. We are trying to work together to keep everyone healthy.''
Danville coach Marcus Forrest said the discussion of hydration is a constant every week during practice.
"You can't tell them but sometimes younger kids don't pay attention to the importance of hydrating,'' he said. "Hopefully, after tonight, they learned the importance.
"When it got tough in the second half, that's when it comes into play. We also had a few of them drop off for bumps and bruises. They have to learn to overcome some of those things, especially when you are playing a tough, physical football team.''
But, it wasn't just health issues for the Vikings (1-2) in the second half.
Danville fumbled the ball four times, losing two, and on its first possession of the third quarter, the Vikings turned the ball over on downs thanks in part to bad snap on a punt.
Peoria High turned all three turnovers into 24 of its 38 second-half points.
"We had a couple of bobbled snaps, a couple of missed assignments and the next thing you know, we have guys that are dropping their heads,'' Forrest said. "So, we had to spend a little time trying to fight them dropping their heads.
"We told them that Peoria High is a good team and if you give in, they will just keep coming.''
One of the players that Danville lost in the second half was senior quarterback JJ Miles, who had three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the first half.
"When our starting quarterback when down, everyone was deflated,'' Jones said. "We succeeded in the first half. Everyone was playing hard and doing their job.
"In the second half, we lost our momentum on that first drive and we never got it back.''
It didn't help that Peoria High running back Eddie Clark had touchdown runs of 7, 1, 2 and 11 yards in the second half to go along his 17 and 8-yard touchdown runs in the first half. Clark finished with 16 carries, 120 yards and six touchdowns.
"Danville's game plan did a job of restricting him and not give us any huge gashes,'' said Thornton as Clark's longest run was 19 yards.
While the Vikings didn't do everything right in the first half, they did score on its first three possessions to take a 22-6 lead over the Lions, who are rated No. 7 in the Associated Press Class 5A Poll.
Danville's 28-20 halftime advantage could have been larger if not for a 35-yard fumble return by Peoria High's Jakhim Hon in the second quarter and the Lions recovering an onside kick on the ensuing possession.
"We still had mistakes and we missed out of other opportunities but we played hard in the first half,'' Forrest said. "When you are playing hard, you can overcome a number of mistakes that we were making.
"We put ourselves in a position to make plays by flying around on both offense and defense.''
Forrest admitted it was a major step up from his team's first two games, a 49-7 win over Champaign Central and a 13-6 loss to Champaign Centennial.
"This should give us an idea of what kind of team that we can be,'' Forrest said. "We were right there with them, actually leading them at halftime.
"To be able to score 36 points against a team like them is a good sign.''
But, how will Forrest and his coaches deal with the bumps, bruises and the cramping issues?
"We have to find more kids in general,'' said Forrest, as the Vikings only dressed 27 on Friday night. "We have a nice number at the lower level, but they are not ready to play at this level. Even some of the kids that we have in there now, probably wouldn't be there if we had more older kids.
"We will play with what we have and hopefully, they are going to learn.''
Up next for Danville is trip to Peoria next Friday for a contest against the Richwood Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.