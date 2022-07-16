DANVILLE — For the second straight year, the Danville area will be filled with basketball action.
The second Original Danville Basketball Tournament and the 49th annual DustBowl Tournament will both be in action next week.
Just like the Vermilion County basketball tournaments, the Original Danville Tournament will be on the move from the David S. Palmer Arena to the Mary Miller Gym at Danville Area Community College.
“I basically decided that it was more affordable to go to the college,” Original Danville Tournament chairman Dwight Lucas said. “When I was running the DustBowl, before we went to the Civic Center, we moved it indoors at DACC, so it was beneficial for the tournament.”
Another change for the tournament is that there will not be a high school tournament.
“A lot of the kids are playing in AAU and it is a challenging week for them to participate,” Lucas said. “We have an few exhibition games like we will have an freshman exhibition game where freshmen from Illinois will take on freshmen from Indiana.”
Lucas said that a lot of the teams from last year will come back, including defending champions HNate Guys from Peoria.
“I don’t see any real difference and we have some of the same teams coming back. We have the defending champions from Peoria and the second place team (The Law Office of Kevin Dixon) is back from last year. Pretty much all of the teams except for a few teams are back and we picked up a couple of teams to replace them.”
The Tournament will start on July 22 and will run into July 24 with Championship Sunday adding some entertainment.
“We will have an 10-piece drumline group that will be coming in for Sunday’s games,” Lucas said. “We try to have some entertainment, but it is a stark difference from when I was involved in the Dustbowl because we had Community action behind us and it was a whole different format with summer camps and everything. This is more of an independent organization putting this together.”
For the second straight year, the Dustbowl will take place at the Danville Boys and Girls Club. Unlike the Original Danville tournament, there will be youth games that will start on Monday and run through Thursday. On Friday, the adult games will begin.
“It provides an opportunity for people to choose which tournament they would like to see or they can attend both of them,” Lucas said.
