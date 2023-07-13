DANVILLE — For 50 years, basketballs hitting the court in Danville have been the sound of July.
From the Dust Bowl, which started in 1973 and the Original Danville Basketball Tournament, which began in 2021, the town comes alive with action from the courts.
Dwight Lucas is the bond between those two tournaments. Lucas co-created the Dust Bowl with Dorsey Boyd and created the Original Danville Tournament.
“It doesn’t seem like long ago, but I was 23 when I got out of the service and when I returned, a lot of the guys who played high school basketball with me were still around,” Lucas said. “Dorsey Boyd and I were working for the Danville Police Department in community relations. We had three summer projects: the first was a camp for young people in the area, the second was movies in the streets for the public housing and third was having an outdoors basketball tournament.”
The tournament started at Carver Park and in the first few years, it was one about communities.
“When we first started, we were mostly having teams who also had community relations departments like Champaign, Bloomington, Springfield and then those guys went to colleges and told their friends about it and started to come back as D-1 ball players. From 73-75, we played here (Carver Park) and then we broke into other parks like Garfield, so we branched out and did that until 1981.”
In 1981, the Dust Bowl moved to Mary Miller Gymnasium at Danville Area Community College and in 1985, moved to the David S. Palmer Arena.
“The problem we had was rain and most of our games are in the evenings,”” Lucas said. “We had to get the water off the court and we had teams that came in from out of town, so it was an hinderance, but we had great help from the city parks department. In 1981, we moved to the community college. I was an alumnus there and knew the director of personnel Earnest Blanden and they allowed us to have the tournament there from 81-85. We moved to the Civic Center and was there for the rest of my tenure until 2013.”
Along with the teams growing, the talent grew with players that would go on to be professional players.
“We’ve had Ricky Green, who went on to play for the Philadelphia 76ers,” Lucas said. “We had a lot of people form the University of Illinois like George Montgomery and we had players like Scott Skiles come in and he was the first to score over 50 points in a game. Our hometown NBA player, Keon Clark, came in and played. We have had players from Illinois State and from all over and Doug Collins played in the tournament.”
What those players took from the tournament was t-shirts and that brought a word of mouth that made the tournament
“Seeing t-shirts that has Dust Bowl on it and other players were asking about it and they would get teams together and come out,” Lucas said. “We have teams from Texas, Las Vegas, the Carolinas, Georgia and many of them went to college with someone that played here. We had a team called the Leek and Sons College Boys and all of them went to Danville and all of them went to Division I and you had players like Stanley Gouard and DaJaun Gouard on the team.”
What Lucas wanted to do was not only provide great basketball to the city, but also highlight the city.
“The best thing about it was watching these players in college come here and play each other again here and have a good time in the City of Danville,” Lucas said. “The tournament was more than just basketball but it was supposed to appeal to kids to see someone make it from the sandlots here and giving them an opportunity to play and having something to look forward to.
“Glennie Watson’s grandson is bringing kids from Iowa together as a team and I remember when Glennie played here. Just to be able to see that is the greatest satisfaction I had.”
Lucas was in charge of the Dust Bowl until 2013, where it has gone on under the direction of former Danville High School standout Jason Henton.
“When we first started, it was through the Danville police department,” Lucas said. “In 1981, I was working for East Central Illinois Community Action Agency and thanks to the community, we put that on for many years. I left Community Action in 2013 and it was passed on to Jason Henton and he’s run it every since and he has done a great job running that.”
Lucas stayed on the sidelines until 2021, when players of the Dust Bowl past talked to him about the future.
“I stayed out of basketball until a few years ago when some of these guys who played and now had their grandkids playing asked me to put together a tournament to present the skill level that we had when I was running,” Lucas said.
The Original tournament started at the Palmer Arena in 2021 before moving to the Mary Miller Gymnasium last season and will run again on July 20-23.
“We had eight teams at the Civic Center and we had eight last year at DACC and I think we can have another eight teams this year,” Lucas said. “It will be double elimination and we have out defending champions, who have players from all over the country. Mostly all the teams except for a few teams are from Danville.”
The Dust Bowl will come from the Danville Boys and Girls Club and will have youth games from July 10-13 and adult games from July 14-16.
With two tournaments coming in for two weekends in the July, Lucas said it is great, but he wishes for a time where kids can also practice
“Danville is deserving of that, I just wish we had more kids playing,” Lucas said at Carver Park. “It is a little after 10 a.m. on a summer day and no one is on the court. I know times change and more are into AAU, so my goal is to give kids something to work toward during the summer.
“That is why I came back, I think Jason’s is a week before and that is good and it gives people a chance to see both tournaments. It is good for Danville, families and local businesses, because players and families come here and spend their resources and it is beneficial to anyone.”
Lucas has seen the start of other tournaments across the country using the same name he used in a tournament in town and hopes people will come down to both tournaments in the next two weekends.
“There is one in Kentucky and one in Indianapolis named Dust Bowl,” Lucas said. “I don’t know if it were before or after us, but to have those types of tournaments go on is great. We hope the people come out to both tournaments here and show love to both because it takes a lot to bring these tournaments together. People will get a chance to watch games and fellowship with friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.