DANVILLE — The BoBo Smalls Jr. NBA League is ready to return after two years off at the Danville Boys and Girls Club
Jason Henton, who is running the league for the club, said that this is something he definitely wanted to keep going for Smalls.
“I have been working with the league for the last five or six years before taking a break with Covid,” Henton said. “One of the things I talked to BoBo before he passed away was about was keeping the league going and we had an opportunity to do that and we wanted to get this going for the community.”
When Henton joined up with Smalls on the league, it was a program that he definitely wanted to be a part of and wanted to continue.
For me, when I got started, I saw some kids out there playing and Bobo wanted me to see what was going on and let me be the man on the mic,” Henton said. “Ever since then, we have seen a lot of kids saved because of the program. I am a supporter of it and we want to give kids another option.”
The league begins Monday at the basketball courts at Garfield Park that have Smalls’ name with evaluations.
“During those first few days, we evaluate the kids to see where they are, so we can break them up into teams and make it competitive and make it educational for kids,” Henton said. “We don’t try to make it an ultra-competitive league, but an instructional league and kids that excel can play good competition.
“We want to make this a league that kids in every skill level can play in We are going to run them through some drills, evaluate who they are and split them up by age and skill level as well.”
Henton also said that kids who don’t make it on Monday and Tuesday can still have time to play in the league.
“We don’t turn any kids down, so there will be kids who come in on Monday and Tuesday and will tell their friends about the league,” Henton said. “Those friends can come out Wednesday and Thursday and they can get put on a team. We want as many kids to get involved.”
While the time to start is later than usual, Henton said that the league will do all it can to give the kids a great experience.
“We usually try to get started the week after school, but since school ended later this year and with the heat wave, we decided to hold off a while,” Henton said. “We try to go until August 7th and on that Sunday, we will have a championship and an all-star game. Our hope that it will be competitive but we want the community to come out and show their support so we can have good, quality programs that they can be proud of.”
