DANVILLE — Keeping his desk cleaned was no problem for Danville athletics director Mark Bacys for the past three months.
But after last week’s announcement by the IDPH and the Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker that high school sports could restart and subsequent IHSA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, Bacys says ‘it looks like a tornado went through my office.’
That’s because Bacys has spent the last three days fielding calls, e-mails and texts from athletics directors and coaches looking for games, matches or contests in a number of sports.
“Just with the Big 12 athletics directors, I think we exchanged at least 70 e-mails trying to hammer out a conference basketball season,’’ said Bacys, who attended the Big 12 Conference meeting on Friday. “I think those schedules were changed at least 10 times in the past 24 hours.’’
Ultimately, the league has agreed to play both the boys and girls games on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting on Friday, Feb. 9.
Danville will open with the Bloomington Purple Raiders. The boys game between the two will be held in Bloomington that night, while the girls game will be at Danville High.
“We felt the best solution was to play both games on the same night with one school hosting the boys and the other hosting the girls,’’ Bacys said.
In addition to the 10 regular-season matchups, the league is also planning a first-ever conference tournament to cap the regular season.
Bacys said that he is also planning to add a few non-conference games to the schedule now that the Big 12 portion is complete.
“Ideally, we would like to play around three games a week,’’ he said. “We could play more, but we have to keep in mind that these athletes will need some recovery time considering that they haven’t been on the court in months.’’
As of right now, Bacys doesn’t anticipate that fans will be allowed at the basketball games.
“The official decision on that will come from the D118 School Board,’’ he said.
But, the current plan is to hold a senior night at the first home game of the season for both the boys and girls.
“Our plan is to have their parents and siblings on hand those contests,’’ said Bacys, who is still working out plans to have every game streamed online. “We are looking into all of the possibilities, because we know how important Danville basketball is to our community.’’
Danville was already in the process of putting together schedules for boys and girls bowling, along with boys swimming when the plans for basketball were set into motion.
“Basically, in a little over a week, we went from having nothing to have five sports going at top speed and the rest of our sports are looking to hold their allowable contact days to get ready for their seasons,’’ said Bacys. “It’s pretty hectic, but I will take this any day over the past three months.’’
Schedules for Big 12 Conference football, boys soccer and volleyball have been completed as well.
Danville football will start the year with games against Champaign Central, Champaign Centennial and Urbana before entering into the first-ever Big 12 Conference Tournament for the final three weeks of the season.
The official dates and starting times for all events will be released next week.
“Right now, I just need to be able to read all of my notes and get them into the computer,’’ said Bacys, who is also working on getting officials and game-day personnel.
