DANVILLE — Champaign's La Familia basketball team wanted to prove a lot this weekend.
The defending champions of the Original Danville Basketball Tournament wanted to show teams in the area that there was no debate about who was at the top.
"We knew that some of the rival teams were around and saying that we would not come back here," La Familia coach PJ Keaton said. "So to win the title again means that people are going to have to put their best people against us in the future and it made a statement."
La Familia rolled through the tournament and was able to hold on to beat the Peoria Redeem 80-73 in Sunday's championship game at Mary Miller Gym for their second Original title in a row.
It wasn't tough at the start of the game as La Familia built a big lead, but the Redeem would crawl to within 34-31 with 2 minutes, 25 seconds in the first half on a 3-pointer by Levionta Nelson.
"I told them they were going to be tough," Keaton said. "They only play seven players and they play hard."
But in what would be a theme during the game, La Familia would sprint ahead with a basket by Khaleo Terry and two straight baskets by Jamil Young Jr. to give the team a 40-33 halftime lead.
Coming off halftime, La Familia would use two 3-point baskets from Wes Dee and two baskets from Davion Watson for a 50-39 lead with 17:20 left.
"When we play simple basketball, we get the lead and build it," Watson said. "When we played isolation basketball and took some plays off, they would get back in it."
The Redeem got within 60-57 with 8:33 left after a 3-point play by Davante Lee and 66-64 with 3:13 left after a 3-pointer by Trey Dorsey.
But La Familia held on and for Watson, he proved how tough of a player he was after by continuing to play after getting his ankle rolled with four minutes left.
"I went for a rebound and stepped on another players' foot," Watson said. "I looked at the scoreboard and there was about 4 minutes left and I said I am playing no matter what, I would have had been told that I could not walk to stop playing then."
Thanks to both teams being in the bonus, La Familia got close to the free-throw line and was able to have enough defense to get the win.
Watson and Young led the team with 18 points, while Wes Dee had 13 points with 10 in the second half and Terry had 12 points.
Both Watson and Keaton said togetherness is the key to the success the team has had.
"We play 2-3 times a week in Champaign, so it is a brotherhood," Keaton said. "We are more of a family than a team that plays together."
"We played simple basketball and it leads to simple wins," Watson said. "We have been playing together since seventh grade as well, so we have a good comradery."
Watson also won the MVP award for the tournament, which is a reward for his hard work.
"It means a lot to me," Watson said. "If you know where I started at, it was a pretty average player. I put in the work and became a great player. I started going to the gym more. You have to be born with it, but you have to work really hard to get it."
LJ Ashley led the Redeem with 21 points with 17 in the first half, while Jamon Stewart had 15 and Nelson added 12.
Sunday's title game wrapped up the third Original Tournament and 50th year of summer basketball tournaments in Danville with the Dust Bowl running last weekend.
"I am so elated at the support, especially this year with it being the third year and the 50th year since the Dust Bowl was started," Original Tournament creator and Dust Bowl co-creator Dwight Lucas said. "To see so many of the people I have played with and those after to see the talent now is excited to see. The talent has been at a level I haven't seen in years."
With support from the community, Lucas said that the tournament can run through this year, next year and beyond.
"To see so much engagement and involvement, especially for the young people to play is great because they are the future athletes that will come here," Lucas said. "I spent a lot of time in Peoria in the last 4-5 years and I was glad to see two teams come here and play. It speaks to the competition here because we have seen DI and DII players at Danville Area Community College and it is worthy of the support we have had from the community."
