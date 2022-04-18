At Georgetown
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `110 `066 `— `14 `14 `1
Geo-RF/Chrisman `000 `201 `— `3 `3 `2
WP — Karson Stevenson. LP — Cameron Steinbaugh. Two or more hits — BHRA: Tuff Elson 4, Stevenson 2, Owen Miller 2, Chaz Dubois 2, Asa Ray 2. Geo-RF/C: Brayden Nale 2. 2B — BHRA: Dubois, Ray, Stevenson, Dawson Dodd. RBIs — BHRA: Dubois 4, Elson 3, Dodd 2, Miller 2, Stevenson 2, Ray 1. Geo-RF/C: Nale 2, Kaden Mingee 1.
Records — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11-5 overall, 4-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3-5 overall, 0-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
