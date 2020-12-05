CAYUGA, Ind. — There is no such thing as an easy route to success.
North Vermillion boys basketball coach Cody Wright knows this all too well and his Falcons are still working their way through the process.
Injuries and other issues left North Vermillion with only two experienced players as the 2020-21 season opened on Friday night.
South Vermillion took full advantage of the inexperienced team, building a 47-8 halftime lead on the way to a 80-28 victory in a Banks of the Wabash opening-round game.
"We're dealing with a lot of things right now, but I think we played a lot better in the second half,'' Wright said. "Once, we got guys settled into the varsity experience, they played a lot better.''
The Falcons (0-1) had just one of their three returning starters on the floor Friday night in junior Landon Naylor, while sophomore forward Atticus Blank was the only other player with any type of varsity experience. That duo combined for 20 of their team's 28 points.
"At halftime, I told our guys that we needed to get more aggressive,'' Wright said. "We couldn't just rely on a two-man game. Yes, we wanted to feed the ball to Landon and Atticus, but when (South Vermillion) started clamping down on them, that should open things up for everyone else.
"In the second half, we had some other players step up and score.''
Sophomore Noah Scott had a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and freshman Cody Tryon had a basket in the final eight minutes.
Unfortunately for Wright and North Vermillion, the team figures to be short-handed until at least January.
"We have two returning starters (Carter Edney and Dalton Thomas) injured and then we have another varsity player (Jerome White) that I haven't seen play yet that moved into the district this year,'' Wright said. "Naylor, Edney and Thomas played a full varsity season last year, and we had a great summer, but injuries happen.
"Hopefully, we will be back to full strength in January.''
Wright said the only way that things are going to get better for the Falcons is through hard work.
"That's what it takes and it's a long road to get there,'' he said. "I think this group had bought into that philosophy, now we just need to get everyone onto the court.''
Wright and assistant coach Jacob Earl, both 2016 graduates of North Vermillion, have been forced to participate in practice.
And how has that gone for Wright and Earl, who did win a sectional title in 2016?
"We've been beating them,'' Wright said. "That's added a competitive level to practice, because you can't let the old coaches beat them.''
Blank had a team-high 13 points, while Naylor added 7 for North Vermillion, who will play Riverton Parke in the consolation game today at 4 p.m.
South Vermillion, who had three players in double figures, will play Parke Heritage for the title at 7:30 p.m.
Leading the scoring column for the Wildcats was Braden Allen with 21, while Jaxon Mullins had 17 on 7-of-7 shooting and Blake Boatman came off the bench to chip in with 13.
No.Vermillion 44
So.Vermillion 35
In the girls game, North Vermillion coach Mark Switzer was pleased with several areas of his team play in a triumph against South Vermillion.
The Lady Falcons had a season-low 16 turnovers after averaging more than 30 per game in their first three contests.
Switzer was also pleased that his team forced South Vermillion to take 23 shots from behind the 3-point arc with the Wildcats making on three.
But, what was he most pleased about?
"Our greatest achievement tonight was getting that first win,'' Switzer said. "We've had a lead in our first three games, but we hadn't been able to close one out. Getting this victory is a big hurdle for this team to clear.''
North Vermillion's two most experienced players each played a big role.
Senior McKenzie Crowder had a game-high 15 points, including a pair of steals and layups during her team's 11-2 run in the third quarter, while junior Ava Martin posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
"We have a pretty young team and we're trying to mix and match to find the right players to put around McKenzie and Ava,'' said Switzer, who felt the team's defense was the biggest difference maker.
South Vermillion shot just 25 percent (12-of-48) including the 3-of-23 from 3-point range.
Hannah Ping was the leading scorer for the Wildcats (0-3) with 11 points.
North Vermillion will play Parke Heritage in the Banks of the Wabash championship game at 1 p.m. (Eastern), while South Vermillion takes on Riverton Parke for third at 10 a.m.
All games in the Banks of Wabash Tournament will be held at North Vermillion today.
