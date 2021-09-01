The starting left tackle has yet to practice with the team and is continuing his injury rehab on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The All-Pro left guard and Pro Bowl center each missed three weeks to injury, and the center’s in the midst of a fourth week on the sideline because of coronavirus protocols. The top wide receiver will miss at least the first three games of the season with a neck injury. And the new franchise quarterback practiced just five times during four weeks of training camp.
It’s been a challenging preseason for the Indianapolis Colts, and the above represents just the toll on offense.
Still, general manager Chris Ballard was able to sit in front of the media after completing initial work on the 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad Wednesday and project a genuine sense of optimism the team’s lofty goals remain achievable.
“We just keep moving forward, man,” Ballard said with a resigned laugh. “I’ll say this – I thought about this today – they hire us to win. They hire us to win – (head coach) Frank (Reich) and I – they hire us to win, and it’s easy when it’s smooth and smooth sailing. But when we make our money is when it’s hard. That’s when you make your money. That’s when you’re really valuable is when it gets hard.”
In that case, the duo’s value is peaking this week.
Four projected starters – quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and injured left tackle Eric Fisher – remain on the COVID list as the Sept. 12 opener against the Seattle Seahawks nears. And the team is the subject of a public firestorm more intense than any in Ballard’s four-year tenure.
Though they’ve declined to give a recent update, the Colts reportedly remain among the NFL’s lowest vaccinated rosters by percentage. That fact has drawn criticism from fans and media alike as the team operates at a higher risk for losses due to complications from the virus.
Ballard again reiterated franchise leadership supports the vaccine and continues to educate players on the benefits. But, at the end of the day, these are grown men who will make their own independent decisions.
“Hey, look, I could beat my head against a wall,” Ballard said. “I could go in there (to the locker room) and raise all kinds of hell and go off, and that’s just not how we roll, man. I believe in our guys, I believe in what they stand for and I’ll stand by them. We’ll continue to work on the vaccinations. It’s not like we’re done. It’s not like we’re done educating.
“And they know the importance of team. They understand the importance of team, and I can already see the comments after making that statement. But they understand that they have to take care of the protocols at hand, and they have to live by them. And we’ll do that at the best of the ability we can do it.”
Setting aside the viral concerns, plenty of questions remain on the field. Most center around an offense that has spent very little time working together through training camp and the three exhibition games.
Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger – who will start the season on injured reserve – took the bulk of the snaps at quarterback, often playing behind an offensive line with just two starters on the field – right tackle Braden Smith and right guard Mark Glowinski.
Second-year running back Jonathan Taylor didn’t take a snap in a preseason game, and second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman – the heir apparent as the top target during T.Y. Hilton’s absence – made only a brief appearance in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.
But the biggest questions surround Wentz, who is expected to return soon from the COVID list. After recovering from surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his foot early in camp, he’ll have at most a little more than two weeks of time on the field with his new teammates if he’s able to take the first snap against the Seahawks.
It’s not ideal, Ballard admitted, but it’s the hand the Colts have been dealt.
Against the odds, he believes Indianapolis is in a good place to start the season. He has faith in the coaching staff to help the team improve each week and in the players to take care of all the variables that can affect the final outcome.
He also believes in his new quarterback, around whom the whole thing will orbit.
“He’s worked his butt off, been a good teammate,” Ballard said. “When the foot thing happened, I could see the frustration, but I also saw another look like, ‘I’m playing. Let’s get it out and let’s go to work.’ And that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing. My career didn’t start out really good here either, if you remember.
“Now I’ll get philosophical on you. We judge things in the moment – good or bad – when we really don’t freaking know. Like, we really don’t know. We want to know, and we want to make a judgment on it, but we really don’t know. You’ve got to let it play out. Let’s just let it play out. Let it play out, then you can kick me in the teeth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.