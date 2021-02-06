DANVILLE — If there is one thing the Danville boys basketball team will have, it is balance.
With strong representation from all classes, the Vikings have a look of a veteran team with young players ready to blossom.
“We have a great balance for now and the future,” Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “We have two freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and four seniors.”
The two seniors that have been major leaders are Tevin Smith and Nathaniel Hoskins.
“Tevin and Nathaniel are seniors with experience and they have developed into great leaders,” Robinson said. “Nathaniel and Tevin has been great. They have been showing the guys how to do things and it is great to watch.”
Smith, who committed to Cal-State Fullerton last month, averaged 18 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season. Hoskins averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Robinson said he is depending on another senior and a few more underclassmen to step up.
“Another senior that we believe is going to do well is Michael Moore, who became our best shooter and won the regional 3-point competition and was preparing for a run at the state tournament before Covid came,” Robinson said. “Martez Rhodes played well as a sophomore for us, but someone that can break out is O’Shawn Jones-Winslow. He dressed as a freshman and had few minutes, but he has had a great summer and we expect some good things from him.
“We have a couple of promising freshmen as well in Emerson Davis and Liam Houpt, who is Sean and Erin’s little brother. They are a great family and he is a great kid.”
Like all teams, the Vikings had to sit back and see if there was even going to be a season to play, but Robinson said it was all taken in stride.
“Our biggest thing is that we love our school board and we follow the rules. They tell us that we can’t do anything and we abided by that because safety is first with our kids,” Robinson said. “So while we were away from each other, all we did was group text and I would send them Jordan Brand virtual workouts that I got from some friends from time to time to give them an opportunity to keep up their skill and I would encourage them and keep them motivated.”
When things got started, practices began and Robinson said the players have done very well.
“It’s been great. We have a great group of young men and I am blessed to have the best coaching staff (Troy Stimac, Leonard Bryant, David Gouard and Glennie Watson) in the state as well,” Robinson said. “I have a staff that cares about the young men and it is a great environment.”
With the team is stuck playing a majority of Big 12 Conference games, Robinson still sees a lot of challenge with the schedule, starting with Tuesday’s game against Bloomington.
“The majority of the schedule is Big 12 and we added Rantoul and we might get someone else because you can only play your conference and a Covid-approved regional game, so we can’t play teams from Chicago or East St. Louis,” Robinson said. “We are happy and excited to play and our Big 12 Conference is one of the toughest conferences in the state anyway, so it will be great competition and our goal is to keep getting better and if anything Covid taught us is that we have to appreciate everything we have.”
The first home game for Danville will be February 13th against Peoria Notre Dame. A game where right now no one except players, coaches, officials and media will be admitted.
“Our first home game is senior night,” Robinson said. “We’ve been trying and pushing to get parents in. We don’t know what way it will go, but we are pushing for that.”
With that, the school opened up a YouTube page that will stream games this season at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiBJ7pt1bEP-SUqMtUltC5w
“We are trying to livestream all of our games,” Robinson said. “We know we have die-hard fans and we know it is exposure for our team.”
Robinson said after a crazy offseason, the Vikings are ready for the challenges ahead.
“I am really happy for my kids. The game of basketball has been good to all of us and it is great for the kids,” Robinson said. “We have to stay positive and these kids have done a great job of that.”
