There was no drop off when Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer as head coach at Ohio State in 2019.
With a loaded roster on both sides of the ball, the Buckeyes stormed through the Big Ten with a perfect 9-0 record, then rallied back to beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game to claim their third straight conference crown.
A controversial 29-23 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals, in which cornerback Shaun Wade was ejected on a questionable targeting call, ended Ohio State’s magical season at 13-1.
Wade is one of three starters returning on defense. But the Buckeyes return six starters on offense, including junior dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, who passed for 3,273 yards, rushed for 484 yards and accounted for 51 touchdowns (41 passing, 10 rushing). Fields is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy after making the trip to New York as a Heisman finalist last year.
“I’m proud of his development from where he was at this point last year to where he is right now,” Day told reporters in an opening spring football press conference in March. “He’s come a long way in the pocket, moving in the pocket, seeing things.”
Junior wide receiver Chris Olave (49 catches, 849 yards, 12 TDs) is back and will likely be Fields’ primary target. The offensive line, led by preseason All-American guard Wyatt Davis, returns three starters.
On defense, Ohio State will count on leadership from Wade and returning senior starting linebackers Pete Werner and Tuf Borland until other players develop.
Here’s an early look at Ohio State heading into the 2020 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Defensive end Chase Young, who earned Big Ten player of the year honors while posting 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks, declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season and was taken second overall by the Washington Redskins. Another blow to the defense will be the loss of cornerback Jeff Okudah, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound cover corner who had nine pass breakups and three interceptions. Okudah went third overall to the Detroit Lions. Starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs, was taken late in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Running back Trey Sermon, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma who rushed for 2,076 yards and 22 TDs in three seasons with the Sooners, will help fill some of the production lost from the departure of Dobbins. Incoming freshman wide receiver Julian Fleming, the top recruit in Ohio State’s loaded 2020 class, should get some targets to help compensate for the loss of speedy receiver K.J. Hill. Incoming 6-foot-7, 195-pound freshman offensive tackle Paris Johnson, a five-star recruit from Cincinnati, should provide depth to Ohio State’s offensive line. Quarterback Gunnar Hoak, a grad transfer from Kentucky, gives the Buckeyes an experienced backup option and insurance in case Fields goes down.
PROSPECTS FOR 2020
The Buckeyes don’t rebuild. They reload. Day is following Meyer’s footsteps as a relentless recruiter by bringing in the top-rated recruited class in the Big Ten and the fifth-rated recruiting class nationally, according to 247.com’s national rankings. The defense could be shaky early, but expect the unit to jell under co-coordinators Kerry Coombs and Greg Mattison. With Fields leading the way, Ohio State should be in line to win its fourth straight Big Ten title.
