MINNEAPOLIS — As the debate for the Big Ten and National Player of the Year heats up, Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu continues to give his supporters more reasons to advocate his selection over Iowa's Luka Garza.
On Saturday afternoon at The Barn, Dosunmu recorded his second triple-double in four games as the fifth-rated Illinois Fighting Illini cruised past the Minnesota Golden Gophers 94-63.
“I don’t know who is any better,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who has called Dosunmu the best player in college basketball since the season started. “I know guys have more publicity, and more marketing — more this and that. The numbers don’t lie and the productivity doesn’t like and the winning doesn’t lie.
“I have no idea who in the hell that anyone thinks is any better than him right now.’’
Well with his 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday against the Golden Gophers, Dosunmu became the first major conference player to have multiple triple-doubles in one season since Wisconsin's Ethan Happ did it during the 2018-19 campaign. And the only other major conference players with multiple triple-doubles since 2010 are Dennis Smith from North Carolina State, Denzel Valentine of Michigan State and Draymond Green of Michigan State.
Valentine and Green were the the players of the year in the Big Ten Conference in 2016 and 2012 respectively, while Valentine was the 2016 AP National Player of the Year and Green was the 2012 NABC National Player of the Year.
But unlike his first triple-double against Wisconsin on Feb. 6, Dosunmu didn't predict this one against Minnesota.
"I'm not psychic,'' he said. "I just go out there and have fun. I was in a rhythm and doing whatever it takes.''
That's the aspect of Dosunmu that Underwood appreciates the most.
"When describing Ayo it’s winner and it’s all caps, every letter,'' Underwood said. "Ayo will do whatever it takes to win. It’s very unique. It goes hand-in-hand with really good playing, and playing on a good team with a bunch of good teammates.
"You can’t achieve a triple-double if you don’t have guys making shots, and you don’t have other guys executing and you don’t have unselfishness. It’s easy to go out and score a lot of points, and you usually see those guys have no assists.''
Dosunmu was not the only Illini player racking up assists on Saturday. As a team, Illinois (16-5 overall, 12-3 in the Big Ten Conference) recorded 27 assists on 37 made shots.
"I thought our offensive execution was great,'' said Underwood, who believe the other end of the court held the key to his team's success with 31 fast-break points.
"It was our defense,'' he added. "It was our ability to go rebound. When our guards have big rebounding nights, our numbers in transition are pretty good.''
Nine of Dosunmu's 10 rebounds came on the defensive end.
"When we are able to get stops, rebounds and push it — it makes our team so dangerous,'' Dosunmu said. "Today was a prime example of that.''
And it wasn't just one or two Illini players that were contributing to the offensive explosion.
Illinois finished with four players scoring in double figures — Kofi Cockburn (22), Dosunmu (19), Trent Frazier (15) and Jacob Grandison (12), while Giorgi Bezhanishvili just missed double digits with 9 points.
"It's great,'' said Dosunmu of the balance scoring. "You can't defend it. We have so many weapons. When we have everyone clicking offensively and defensively, it's very hard for opposing teams to defend us.''
Minnesota, which falls to 13-10 overall and 6-10 in the Big Ten Conference, had only lost one game at The Barn this season but Illinois took control with an 18-7 run in the final six minutes of the first half capped off by a half-court shot from Frazier.
"It's always hard to go into another arena and win by 30 — especially to a team that has been incredible at home this year,'' said Frazier, noting that Minnesota has beaten Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa at home this season. "It was special out there. Whoever was on the court, gave us great energy.
"It's always exciting to take care of business.''
Saturday's win at Minnesota was the seventh straight for Illinois and its fifth straight road victory in the Big Ten.
If the Illini are going to win the Big Ten title this season, they are going to need a few more 'road kills' as they call them considering that Illinois still has road games left with Michigan State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State.
"Who cares. Line them up,'' said Underwood. "I'm so tired of talking about scheduling. Bring them on. It doesn't matter who we play. This league is a monster.
"Who's next? This team is going to have to fight.''
Well coach, the next game is tonight at Michigan State, who is coming off a 78-71 win on the road over Indiana. That is followed by a Thursday game at home with Nebraska and a game on Saturday at Wisconsin. Three games in five days doesn't give the Illini much time to prepare for their opponents.
Tonight's game is set for a 6 p.m. (Central) tipoff at the Breslin Center and the game can be seen on Fox Sports 1. It can also be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
