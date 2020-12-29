CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu likes to model his game after two of the best in the NBA — Luka Doncic of the Dallas Maverics and Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.
“The way that I play basketball, I like to let the game come to me,’’ Dosunmu said. “Luka and Lebron, they get their teammates involved early and they ease their way into the game.
“When it’s time to finish or close, when it’s time to put the other team away — they come in and do that.’’
On Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center, the 18th-rated Illini found themselves trailing the Indiana Hoosiers 49-44 with 9 minutes and 47 seconds remaining in the contest. It was time for Dosunmu to step up his game.
The junior guard proceeded to score 18 of his team’s final 25 points as Illinois overcame the deficit and pulled away for a 69-60 victory in a Big Ten Confernce contest.
“I thought Illinois in the last six to four to two minutes of the game, stepped up and made the winning plays,’’ said Indiana coach Archie Miller. “Bottom line is that Ayo played at a MVP-level tonight. He made every big play for them. When you have that guy that you can go to at the end of the game like that — it makes a lot of problems for everyone else.’’
Dosunmu, who has had several game-winning shots for Illinois in his career, gave the Illini (7-3 overall, 3-1 in the Big Ten) the lead for good with a 3-pointer in transition with 8:17 left as it was part of 14-0 run that came right after a timeout by Illinois head coach Brad Underwood with 10:01 remaining.
“Coach Underwood told me to be the best player in the country, finish the game off and I accepted the challenge,’’ Dosunmu said.
How nice is that to have a player that can execute his coach’s wishes down the stretch?
“Really good players, it doesn’t matter what goes on in the first 28-30 minutes of the game,’’ Underwood said. “When the game is on the like, those guys make plays, they make shots. I’ve said it many times, Ayo is the best player in the country and he proved that against today. You can double him, do whatever, he will make the right pass or the right play.
“To say that you ever get tired of seeing it — you don’t.’’
But Underwood also remembers a time when Dosunmu struggled against Ohio State in a game that was played at the United Center in Chicago. It was Dosunmu’s first collegiate game in his hometown.
“Sometimes guys wither and they don’t want those moments because it’s all about dealing with adversity,’’ Underwood said. “Ayo was once in a place as a freshman that was not real pretty. I still remember the game in Chicago where he missed nine layups,’’ Underwood said. “Instead of that bothering him, that dude never flinched. His mindset is so tough, it was like ‘OK, I had a bad game, how do I get better?’
“Now, when you put guys in that role and they do have success — now they think they are invincible.’’
Dosunmu says it’s an instinct that he has.
“I’m going to make the right play whether that is scoring or making the assist to help my team win,’’ he said.
But, can he really take over the game?
“He can take over whenever he feels like it,’’ said sophomore center Kofi Cockburn. “No one can guard him. It’s that simple.’’
While the Indiana defense held Illinois to more than 23.7 points under it’s average in Big Ten games this season, the Hoosiers didn’t do enough on the offensive end.
Trayce Jackson-Davis managed just 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting, while Aljami Durham had 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting. The lone bright spot for Indiana (5-4 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten) came from Armaan Franklin, who had 23 points, making 5-of-6 from 3-point range.
“Indiana’s defense was as good as advertised,’’ Underwood said. “Give Archie and his staff a lot of credit, they were disruptive in the first half.
“But as I told our guys, it’s nice to be able to win games in a lot of different fashions.’’
Cockburn, who had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds, was a big part of the Illini defense against Jackson-Davis.
So what was the key?
“I credit the scout. Our coaches do a really good job of digging in on the scout,’’ Cockburn said. “They make sure we know their personnel, what they are capable of doing and what they like to do.
“I had to make sure that I didn’t give him any easy shots, try to challenge all of his shots and make him score over me. It was about keeping a body on him, making sure he didn’t get any gifts or anything easy.’’
Dosunmu was named the Big Ten co-player of the week on Monday as he had a pair of 30-point games this week against Indiana on Sunday and Penn State on Wednesday.
The Illini also moved up in the AP Top-25 Poll to No. 15.
Illinois is idle until Saturday’s home game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.