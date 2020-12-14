COLUMBIA, Mo. — Individual performances don’t always equate to team success.
That was the case on Saturday night in the annual Braggin’ Rights Classic between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena.
Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-best 36 points but it was enough to keep Missouri for extending its win streak as the Tigers claimed an 81-78 triumph over the Illini.
“When one player had 36 we are not going to win,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “That’s an imbalance that I don’t like.
“When we are at our best, we have six guys in double figures. We are moving it and we are sharing it.’’
The sixth-rated Illini (4-2) needed the huge offensive output from Dosunmu because three of their starters — Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Adam Miller — combined for just 9 points on 3-of-12 shooting.
“I think a lot of our guards turned down some open shots,’’ said Dosunmu, who missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer from about 30 feet in the final seconds.
“I heard their coaches screaming foul, so I got into my shooting motion. I thought there was going to be some contact,’’ Dosunmu said of his off-balance attempt.
The final minutes were not very good for Dosunmu and Illinois as they rallied from a 13-point deficit.
The junior guard, who tied the contest at 76-76 on a short jumper in the lane with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left, had a pair of turnovers, including an offensive foul, and a missed layup in the final minutes.
“I love the fact that we had enough resolve to comeback, but we still didn’t make the plays,’’ said Underwood, who was disappointed in his team’s effort.
“Our lack of energy, our lack of effort is beyond explanation,’’ Underwood said. “You can think you are ready, but I can tell you anytime that we are missing free throws — we are not mentally sharp. It ultimately bit us.
“This night reminded me of the Ohio game — we were just flat. We were able to win that game (77-75), but tonight, we got beat on the road.’’
The Illini were a dismal 17-of-28 at the line in the contest (60.7 percent), including making just 9-of-17 in the first half while the Tigers (5-0) shot 83.9 percent (26-of-31) including making all 16 of their free throws in the first half.
“I think we did a lot of dumb stuff. We fouled a lot,’’ said Dosunmu. “I don’t think we made them earn anything. We fouled them and gave them a lot of gifts.’’
Free throws were not the only area where Missouri was better than Illinois.
The Tigers also enjoyed a 35-26 advantage in rebounding against the Illini, who came into the contest ranked second in the NCAA in rebounding margin (22.0).
“The team that wins the rebound battle will probably win the game,’’ said Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin. “I thought our guards did a great job of blocking out and being physical.’’
Martin admitted that winning three straight in the Braggin’ Rights Classic was big, but he would call the win his biggest with the Tigers.
“Is it the highest ranked team that we’ve beaten since I’ve been here? You can say that,’’ said Martin.
Missouri finished with four players in double figures as Dru Smith had a team-high 18 points followed by former Chicago Simeon standout Xavier Pinson with 17, then came former Belleville East standout Javon Pickett with 14 and Kobe Brown added 12.
Other scorers in double digits for Illinois were sophomore center Kofi Cockburn (19) and freshman guard Andre Curbello (14).
Up next for the Illini is their Big Ten Conference opener on Tuesday as Illinois will host Minnesota.
