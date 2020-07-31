CHAMPAIGN — “#Lets make history.”
That was the second huge social media post by Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu on Friday night and it was a response to his first one — he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning for his junior season at Illinois.
In the 1-minute long video on Twitter, Dosunmu is seen bury a multitude of shots as he works on his game, talking about stuff like “rookie of the year.”
But, it’s his final audio clip that thrilled thousands of Fighting Illini basketball fans.
“My dream is to play in the NBA, but first I need that national championship,” said Dosunmu.
It was a shocking announcement considering that just recently it had been reported that Dosunmu had been invited to next month’s NBA Combine.
But the 6-foot-5 guard, according to most online rankings and mock drafts, was only likely to be a mid-to-late second round selection.
During his sophomore season, Illinois saw a resurgence in its basketball program. The Illini went 21-10 overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten Conference, good enough for a fourth-place finish in the league.
Dosunmu led Illinois in scoring (16.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) while also hitting game-winning shots at Wisconsin and Michigan.
The only Illinois player still considering the NBA is 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn, but various reports on social media indicate that he will make his announcement later today.
