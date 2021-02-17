CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu has earned a reputation of being a closer, similar to the great Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees.
Early on Tuesday night against the Northwestern Wildcats, it looked like Dosunmu wouldn’t be needed for any late-game heroics.
But, the fifth-rated Fighting Illini found themselves in a ballgame as the Wildcats had turned a 12-point halftime deficit into a 60-59 contest on a basket by Pete Nance with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left.
Dosunmu, who had only scored 5 points until that point, stepped up with a 17-foot jumper at the other end.
Northwestern still didn’t go away, pulling within 65-63 on a basket by Chase Audige with 1:46 left and that’s when Dosunmu took over, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, the latter coming from about 30 feet, to help Illinois secure its sixth straight victory with a 73-66 triumph over Northwestern at the State Farm Center.
“I’m a winner and I look for the win at the end of the day,’’ said Dosunmu, who finished with 13 points with his 35th straight game with double figures. “I try to just go out there and play as hard as I can to try and get the win.
“You saw when it was time to win the game, that’s when my closing mentality and that closing instinct kicked in.’’
And so did his confidence as he was backpedaling across midcourt when his 30-footer hit the bottom of the net.
“Yeah, I knew it was going in,’’ said Dosunmu when asked about that shot. “No, I’m just playing. I’m not psychic. I just believe in my shot and tried to follow through. It felt good, though.
“I work on those shots every day in practice.’’
Northwestern coach Chris Collins, like the rest of us, could only admire what he saw.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of him,’’ said Collins about Dosunmu. “I’ve been watching him play since he was a freshman in high school. He is a great kid. He works really hard. That’s why he produces in game-winning situations. He’s worked at his game and really become this player.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to him.’’
Illinois (15-5 overall, 11-3 in the Big Ten) looked like it was going to run away from Northwestern in the game’s first 10 minutes, much like the Illini did in the first meeting in Evanston when they turned 15-point halftime deficit into a 25-point victory.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who finished with 10 points off the bench, gave Illinois a 25-7 lead with 10:34 left in the first half.
“To start the game, we were on our heels a little bit,’’ Collins said. “That first 10 minutes was just not us.
“We played really well (after that), and it’s just not good enough.’’
Audige, who had a game-high 22, and Nance helped Northwestern (6-13 overall, 3-12 in the Big Ten) battle back in the second half and give Illinois a battle.
It’s the second-straight game that the Illini have struggled with a team from the bottom-half of the Big Ten Conference race.
“That is a team that was fighting for their season,’’ said Dosumu of Northwestern. “They had lost 11 in a row in the Big Ten and when you go through losing streaks like that, each and every game there is a sense of urgency. They played with it tonight and they played tremendously hard. A lot of credit to them for that.’’
But, should Illinois fans be worried?
“The Big Ten is the best conference in the world,’’ Dosunmu added. “You’re not going to see a lot of 30- or 40-point wins. The people who think that are people who really don’t watch basketball.
“Night-in and night-out, it’s a hard-fought battle and a hard-fought game.’’
Dosunmu also felt that finding a way to win was good preparation for a tournament run and Illinois coach Brad Underwood agreed.
“You have to find ways to win,’’ he said. “This grind, this is chiseling us. This is making us a team that’s got to find different ways. It was a night we didn’t shoot the ball well, we missed free throws and had a tough go of it for stretches.
“Yet, you’ve got to find a way to win.’’
Illinois 7-foot sophomore center Kofi Cockburn had his 15th double-double of season, second-most in the NCAA this year, with 17 points and 10 rebounds. It’s also his 12th double-double in 14 Big Ten games as Cockburn is averaging 18.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in league play.
Also scoring in double figures for the Illini was freshman guard Adam Miller with 10.
Next up for Illinois is a trip to Minneapolis on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. contest against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.