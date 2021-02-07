CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu's game last Tuesday at Indiana was infamous.
For the first time in his collegiate career, the Chicago native fouled out in a game for the Illinois Fighting Illini scoring just 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
Dosunmu was bound to bounce back and this time around his performance was historic.
The junior guard recorded his first-ever triple-double and just the third in Illinois school history as the 12th-rated Fighting Illini cruised past the 19th-rated Wisconsin Badgers 75-60 on Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center. Dosunmu finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
"I felt pretty good about the likelihood we were going to see a pretty good Ayo Dosunmu,'' said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "There's not many times that Ayo is going to have two bad game or subpar games.
"I also know a lot of times that I judge our practices on how Ayo is. Ayo works his tail off all of the time, but he's got another level he can get to that most people can't. We saw that the last two days.''
And the most impressive part of Dosunmu's career night?
He called it as Illinois, which improved to 13-5 overall and 9-3 in the Big Ten, defeated Wisconsin at home for the first time since 2011, snapping a 7-game home losing streak to the Badgers.
"I had a good feeling today was a good day to accomplish that,'' he said. "I was just talking to (Kofi Cockburn) and I told him that I was going to get a triple-double.
"I've watched a lot of film and in the last couple of games, I wasn't getting back and rebounding. Coach Underwood called me out in film … I love to be coachable, that is my main objective — listen to what my coaches are saying.''
Cockburn was on the receiving end on number of assists from Dosunmu as the 7-foot- sophomore center had 23 points to go along with 14 rebounds — which is his 13th double-double of the season.
"I never doubted him, but it's hard to get a triple-double in college basketball,'' Cockburn said. "It's incredible, man. He trusts himself and is confident enough to make that shot or make that play.
"When I see him doing it, I'm just excited for him. He told us he was going to get that today, and he came out and did it.''
The first-ever triple-double in Illinois history came from Mark Smith on Feb. 1, 1979 as the former standout from Peoria Richwoods had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 67-57 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Assembly Hall.
It took almost 22 years for the next triple-double in school history. This time around it was former Peoria Manual standout Sergio McClain scoring 10 points, pulling down 11 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists in an 80-51 victory for Illinois against the Michigan Wolverines.
"Anytime you see someone record a triple-double, it's not an individual accomplishment,'' Dosunmu said. "I give all the credit to my teammates. Everyone did their job. Kofi, especially, in sprinting out of every ball screen. They made shots and shot it with confidence. I thank the Lord for giving me the ability to come out here and accomplish this.''
The combined efforts of Dosunmu and Cockburn left an impression on Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, whose team falls to 14-6 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten.
"I don't think there's any doubt that Kofi and Ayo were by far and away the two best players on the floor,'' said the Badgers coach. "That's not a shock. We thought that coming in that those guys were going to be handful — and they were.''
D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 22 points as Micah Potter was held to just eight points on 4-of-12 shooting and the Badgers big-man was 0-for-5 from 3-point range.
Illinois was scheduled to play at No. 4 Michigan on Thursday, but that game has been cancelled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program. Michigan hasn't played since a 70-53 victory over Purdue on Jan. 22.
Barring a change this week in the Big Ten schedule, the next game on the Illinois schedule will be Tuesday, Feb. 16 at home against the Northwestern Wildcats.
