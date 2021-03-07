IHSAA CLASS 1A
Attica Sectional 54 Championship
Lafayette Central Catholic 67, Covington 49
Lafayette CC (67) — Brenner Oliver 3-7 0-0 9, A.J. Bordenet 7-11 2-3 19, Clark Barrett 9-9 3-4 21, Ben Mazur 0-1 1-2 1 Clark Obermiller 5-8 2-5 12, Tanner Sterrett 2-4 0-0 5, Sam Seaburg 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Mazur 0-0 0-0 0, Albert Schwartz 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Neihouser 0-0 0-0 0, Wade Hardebeck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-40 8-14 67.
Covington (49) — Neil Ellmore 1-2 1-2 3, Alan Karrfalt 3-8 0-0 7, Calvin Springer 1-5 0-0 3, Duncan Keller 2-5 0-0 4, Logan Pinkerton 10-25 6-7 30, Drew Busick 0-2 0-0 0, Coye Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley Lewsader 0-0 0-0 0, Dane Gerling 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Edwards 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 18-50 7-10 49.
Lafayette CC; 17; 15; 16; 19; —; 67
Covington; 10; 10; 14; 15; —; 49
3-pointers — Lafayette Central Catholic 7-17 (Oliver 3-6, Bordenet 3-7, Sterrett 1-3, B.Mazur 0-1). Covington 6-24 (Pinkerton 4-11, Karrfalt 1-6, Springer 1-3, Keller 0-2, Busick 0-1, Edwards 0-1). Rebounds — Lafayette Central Catholic 30 (Barrett 12, Oliver 5, Obermiller 5, Bordenet 2, B.Mazur 2, Sterrett 1, Seaburg 1, TEAM 2). Covington 23 (Pinkerton 9, Ellmore 5, Springer 3, Busick 2, Karrfalt 1, Keller 1, Gerling 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Lafayette Central Catholic 22 (Oliver 6, Bordenet 5, Barrett 4, Sterrett 4, Obermiller 2, B.Mazur 1). Covington 12 (Karrfalt 4, Keller 4, Pinkerton 2, Ellmore 2). Turnovers — Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Covington 4. Steals — Lafayette Central Catholic 2 (Bordenet 1, Barrett 1). Covington 4 (Karrfalt 3, Pinkerton 1). Total fouls — Lafayette Central Catholic 10, Covington 17. Fouled out — Karrfalt.
Records — Lafayette Central Catholic 8-10 overall. Covington 11-7 overall.
