At Spaulding Park, Champaign
IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal
St. Thomas More 6, Armstrong-Potomac 1
Armstrong-Potomac `100 `000 `0 `— `1 `4 `1
St. Thomas More `600 `000 `x `— `6 `8 `1
WP — Blake Staab. LP — Lane Morgan. Two or more hits — STM: Patrick Quarnstrom, Justen Green. 2B — AP: Gavin Parkinson. STM: Andrew Tay. RBIs — AP: Morgan. STM: Tay 3, Hannagan, Quarnstrom, Green.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 10-12 overall. St. Thomas More 13-11 overall.
