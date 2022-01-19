DANVILLE — Tenacious defense and big scoring night from freshman Alexa Jamison allowed the Salt Fork Storm to advance into the championship game of the Vermilion County Tournament.
Jamison scored a tournament-high 28 points as the Storm defeated the Oakwood Comets 36-29 on Wednesday night. With the victory, Salt Fork claims the Pool A title and will play either Armstrong-Potomac, the winner of Pool B, in Friday’s championship game.
“She is very, very good but tonight we had to do it together,’’ Salt Fork coach Brian Russell said. “We look for her to do a lot of things and tonight, she executed our game plan on offense.’’
In the fourth quarter that game plan was for Jamison to handle the ball, dribbling around the Oakwood defense until the Comets were forced to foul her in the final minutes.
Jamison than proceeded to knock down 9-of-10 free throws in the game’s final three minutes to secure the victory.
The Storm was in that position in part because of their defensive execution as the Comets scored just 18 points in the first three quarters on 7-of-19 shooting.
Russell was very pleased with junior Brylie Smith, who didn’t score a point, but her main responsibility was guarding Oakwood junior standout Addie Wright, who finished with 10 points.
“She did exactly what we needed her to do,’’ Russell said. “We didn’t put her on an island, but she was there for the initial part of it and then we had help coming down to help.’’
Oakwood got within 19-16 with just over 2 minutes left in the third quarter on five straight points from Wright, but Salt Fork’s Macie Russell scored six straight points for the Storm giving them a 25-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“Macie hit some big shots there in the third quarter,’’ Brian Russell said.
Joining Wright in double figures for the Comets was Karsen Rupp with 10 to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.
Macie Russell finished with 8 points and eight rebounds.
While Salt Fork will play for the Vermilion County Title at 8 p.m. Friday, Oakwood will face Hoopeston Area in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Armstrong-Potomac 38, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 33 (OT)
DANVILLE — It was anything but easy for the Trojans.
Armstrong-Potomac overcame missing 17 layups to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 38-33 in overtime on Wednesday night.
With the victory, the Trojans claimed the Pool B title and a spot in Friday's championship game against Salt Fork.
"I thought we got a lot of good shots, but we just have to finish around the basket,'' said Armstrong-Potomac coach Nick Hipsher, who pointed out his team was 13-of-47 from the field.
After missing four straight shots to start the overtime session, the Trojans finally got baskets on back-to-back possessions from Ali Morgan and Denley Heller. Morgan finished with a team-high 11 points, while Heller had 5.
"That is probably her best game of the year,'' said Hipsher of Morgan. "She was shooting the passing lanes, got some steals and she hit a big 3 to get us going.''
In addition to the basket in overtime that gave Armstrong-Potomac the lead for good with 1 minute, 4 seconds left, Heller also made 1-of-2 free throws with 16.6 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
"Denley has done a nice job of finishing inside and we needed that with all of the missed layups,'' Hipsher said.
The Trojans came into the County Tournament with their leading scorer, Kyla Bullington, on crutches after a knee injury against Cissna Park.
So far in three tournament games, Armstrong-Potomac is averaging 43.7 points per game with 48 percent of that scoring coming from the Trojans bench.
"We are filling some new roles this week,'' Hipsher said. "I think if we start finishing around the basket, some of these games would look a little different.
"I think we are doing a good job offensively without Kyla getting good shots and that was a concern when she went down. We've had girls step up and get good shots — now, we just need to put them in the basket.''
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which led for most of the first half, was led in scoring by senior Sophia Rome with 11 points, while freshman Beth McMahon came off the bench to chip in with 10.
While Armstrong-Potomac will play Salt Fork for the County Championship on Friday night, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the fifth-place game at 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area 46 Westville 28
DANVILLE — The seventh-seeded Cornjerkers not only played their way into Friday’s action, but with a 46-28 win over the Tigers they put themselves in contention to play for the county championship.
Hoopeston Area, which lost its opening game to Armstrong-Potomac 34-29, has bounced back with wins over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (32-19) and Westville.
“We’ve gotten a couple of good practices since Saturday and our defense has been good in these past two games,’’ Hoopeston Area coach Aaron Fell said.
Hoopeston Area could have played Salt Fork for the title if Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had beaten Armstrong-Potomac in the final game on Wednesday night. The Cornjerkers held the advantage in a tiebreakers scenario over the Trojans and the Blue Devils.
“We did what we needed to do and that was all we could do,’’ said Fell.
Still, the seventh-seeded Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers exceeded expectations by reaching the third-place game against the Oakwood Comets.
Tori Birge was the leading scorer for Hoopeston Area with 13 points, while Bre Crose had nine in the victory.
Westville, which ends the tournament with three straight losses, was led in scoring by Lydia Gondzur with 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.