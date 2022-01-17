DANVILLE — Playing with a new lineup is not something any coach wants to do in the first game of the Vermilion County Tournament at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Armstrong-Potomac's Nick Hipsher found himself in that position as Kyla Bullington, the leading scorer for the Trojans, went down with a leg injury during Thursday's game against Cissna Park.
"We had one practice to get ready with some players in some new roles,'' said Hipsher. "When you lose your leading scorer, someone has to step up. This was our first time to see what that looked like.''
Ultimately, it was the bench of the Trojans that stepped up with 18 points as Armstrong-Potomac held off Hoopeston Area 34-29 in an opening round contest.
"We had a lot of looks, but we missed a lot of shots,'' Hipsher said. "If a few of those go down early that changes our mindset.
"It's frustrating to shoot that poorly, but this has always been a tough place to shoot. So, I'm going to blame it on that today.''
Armstrong-Potomac, which made 10-of-467 shots (21 percent) wasn't the only team to struggle shooting the ball on Saturday afternoon, Hoopeston Area managed to shoot just 24 percent (7-fo-29).
"Offensively, we were bad today,'' Hoopeston Area coach Aaron Fell said. "We got put on a COVID pause on Wednesday and we hadn't touched a ball until this morning.
"We just couldn't put enough shots in the basket.''
The other problem for the Cornjerkers were 26 turnovers, which led 17 points for the Trojans.
"That was the other part about the COVID pause, we didn't get a chance to work on their press except for a few minutes this morning,'' Fell said. "Give all the credit to Armstrong, they out toughed us, they out rebounded us and they played really good defense.''
While Armstrong-Potomac's aggressive nature created scoring opportunities for the Trojans, sometimes they were a little too aggressive and that created opportunities for the Cornjerkers.
Hoopeston Area scored 13 of its 29 points at the free-throw line.
"I don't want to change that,'' Hipsher said. "Unfortunately, we got called for some fouls and it gave them some free points. We run 9-10 girls into the game and we want them to be aggressive.''
That depth certainly played a role on Saturday afternoon as the Trojans outscored the Cornjerkers 18-2 in bench scoring. Carlyn Crozier and Ali Morgan, both came off the bench to score a game-high six points for Armstrong-Potomac, which got scoring from eight different players.
"That is big for us,'' Hipsher said. "Carlin is more than capable of being a good scorer for us, and Ali Morgan is one of our best shooters.
"We definitely have some girls that can score. This was just one of those days that we had a tough time doing it.''
Saturday was basically the first time that either team played at Palmer Arena as last year's County Tournament was cancelled by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"On the way here, we figured out that none of our girls had really ever played here,'' Fell said. "A couple of our seniors might have gotten a minute or two in the past, but basically this was their first time playing here.''
Oakwood 60
Geo-RF 23
DANVILLE — The Comets used a 21-0 run in the first quarter to take control of the opening game of the County Tournament and cruised to the victory.
Ashlynn Pinnick scored six of her game-high 15 points during the run for Oakwood. Karsen Rupp, Jaydah Arrowsmith and Addie Wright each picked up three steals in the first quarter for the Comets.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm, which committed 28 turnovers in the contest, didn't reach double digits in points until the third quarter. Sydney Spesard was the leading scorer for the Buffaloes with 9 points — 5 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Oakwood had three players finish in double figures. Pinnick led the way with 15, followed by Arrowsmith with 14 and Wright had 12.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 41
Westville 29
DANVILLE — Sophia Rome's double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds led the Blue Devils to a 12-point victory over the Tigers in an opening-round contest of the Vermilion County Tournament.
Rome scored nine of her points in the first half as Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin with a 25-9 lead and then she pulled down six of her 11 rebounds in the second half.
Lydia Gondzur was the top scorer for Westville with 12 points — 9 of those coming in the second half.
Other top scorers for the Blue Devils were Ella Myers (6), Natalie Clapp (6) and Mikayla Cox (6).
