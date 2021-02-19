BISMARCK — After suffering its first loss of the season on Wednesday, the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans bounced back with a 44-12 triumph over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Junior Mattie Kennel was the only player to score double figures for either team as she finished with 12 points for the Trojans (3-1 overall, 2-0 in the VVC). Kyla Bullington and Candence Crull each chipped in with eight.
Sophomore Audrey Taylor was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils with five. BHRA falls to 0-4 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.