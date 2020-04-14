DANVILLE — The board of directors for the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville is holding a special session at 4:30 p.m. today to discuss and possibly vote on the contract with the Danville Dashers.
Additionally, the board will discuss and possibly vote on opening negotiations with qualified individuals on rental of the Arena for professional hockey in the 2020-21 season along with a presentation by Dean Shore on possibly investing Hegeler bequest money in interest-bearing accounts, followed by a possible vote.
Palmer Arena and the Danville Dashers completed the first of three one-year deals this season when the Federal Prospect Hockey League cancelled all remaining games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the agreement still calls for two more 1-year deals, there is a provision in the deal that “either party has the right to cancel the remainder of the contract within forty-five (45) days of the close of the season’’ which was March 16.
In an e-mail obtained by the Commercial-News, Joe Dunagan, the new general manager of the Palmer Arena, detailed a plan regarding hockey in Danville.
Dunagan states in his e-mail, dated April 7th, that he first heard that the Dashers, owned by Barry Soskin, were up for sale back in January.
He also mentioned that “out of no where (sp) with no advance notice or communication, I receive a call that there is the possibility of another league wanting to expand in the Danville area...That presents the arena with the opportunity to negotiate from strength or at least a level playing field. It gives the arena the chance to get a better deal.’’
Board member John Spezia admitted in an e-mail to the Commercial-News on Tuesday night “we are looking into redoing the lease that is business.’’
But Spezia also suggested that people do their homework on the whole ownership, including a 2009 story from the Traverse-City (Mich.) Record-Eagle in which the Soskin-owned Albert Lea Thunder franchise was being investigated by the North American Hockey League for possible improprieties after it came to light that the team signed players to “pay-to-play” contracts that guarantee players not only make the team, but receive playing time in exchange for significant sums of money.
In spite of that negative press more than 10 years ago, the Soskin-owned Dashers have had a contract with the Palmer Arena for the past nine seasons, including winning the Commissioner’s Cup during the 2016-17 season.
Cary Ross, business partner with Soskin, sent a 13-page presentation on the 9-year partnership between the Dashers and the Danville community. It included testimonials from fans and letters from local charitable associations.
Ross adds in his e-mail, “the Dashers hoped to renegotiate their contract in good faith as they have done with the previous 4 contracts with the David S. Palmer (Arena) and return to skate the 20/21 hockey season in Danville.’’
Today’s meeting will be held by video conference to comply with state guidelines from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals who would like to address the board may do so by an e-mail to Palmerarenacomments@yahoo.com. In the interest of time, the board is requesting that all remarks be limited to 2 minutes. Anyone preferring to not speak during the meeting can communicate with the board at the same e-mail address, and the responses will be forwarded to the board members.
The deadline for registering to speak and for comments for this meeting is 3 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.