PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Broadlands
BSN Classic
Salt Fork 73, Armstrong-Potomac 27
Armstrong-Potomac (27) — Nathan Rogers 0-2 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 9-15 1-2 21, Evan Schluter 0-1 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 0-4 0-0 0, Ryan Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Bowen Hesterberg 2-7 0-2 6, Blake Learned 0-3 0-0 0, JT Frerichs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-33 1-4 27.
Salt Fork (73) — Jameson Remole 2-7 1-1 5, Blake Hettmansberger 2-4 3-4 7, Evan Webb 2-5 1-1 5, Blake Norton 8-11 4-6 20, Garrett Taylor 8-11 4-5 20, Grant Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0-0 1-2 1, Ian Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kamdyn Keller 3-3 0-0 7, Maddax Stine 2-2 2-2 6, Hayden Chew 1-1 0-0 2, Evan Hageman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-46 16-21 73.
Armstrong-Potomac `5 `6 `13 `3 `— `27
Salt Fork `17 `22 `21 `13 `— `73
3-pointers — Armstrong-Potomac 4-13 (Asbury 2-4, Hesterberg 2-5, Rogers 0-1, Buhr 0-3). Salt Fork 1-3 (Keller 1-1, Remole 0-1, Hettmansberger 0-1). Rebounds — Armstrong-Potomac 16 (Asbury 5, Schluter 2, Buhr 2, Rogers 1, Bailey 1, Hesterberg 1, TEAM 4). Salt Fork 29 (Taylor 12, Norton 7, Keller 3, Remole 1, Webb 1, Stine 1, Hageman 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Armstrong-Potomac 7 (Rogers 2, Bailey 2, Schluter 1, Buhr 1, Hesterberg 1). Salt Fork 14 (Webb 3, Chew 3, Remole 2, Hettmansberger 2, Church 2, Smoot 1, Keller 1). Turnovers — Armstrong-Potomac 22, Salt Fork 8. Steals — Armstrong-Potomac 6 (Bailey 3, Schluter 2, Asbury 1). Salt Fork 20 (Hettmansberger 5, Norton 5, Taylor 3, Smoot 3, Remole 1, Wilson 1, Chew 1, Hageman 1). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 14, Salt Fork 6. Fouled out — Bailey.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 3-7 overall. Salt Fork 11-0 overall.
