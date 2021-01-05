CHAMPAIGN — Fans of the Illinois men’s basketball team continue to believe that freshman guard Andre Curbelo belongs in the Fighting Illini starting five.
In Saturday’s 66-58 win over the Purdue Boilermakers at the State Farm Center, Curbelo came off the bench for the 11th time this season, scoring eight points and dishing out six assists.
But, his most impressive statistic was his plus/minus rating of plus-26.
What exactly does that mean? Basically, that Illinois outscored Purdue by 26 points when Curbelo was on the court.
The other players with a positive plus/minus rating for Illinois were freshman Coleman Hawkins (plus-11), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (plus-8) and Ayo Dosunmu (plus-4).
“He changes the game and he did it on both ends of the floor today,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “He not only impacts the game with the ball, but what he did on the defensive end. He created some opportunities with steals and gets some guys some easy baskets.’’
Sounds like the type of player that belongs in the starting lineup.
But, what does the player think about that?
“I like coming off the bench,’’ Curbelo said. “I get to see what my teammates are doing wrong and what we need. Every time I’m on the bench, I stay focused on the game so I know what we have to do and what we need when I get in there.
“Every player that comes off the bench has a role and that’s mine. Just come in and get everyone going, and get stops on the defensive end.’’
Underwood says that Curbelo is a ‘basketball savant’ who is constantly thinking about the game and watching film trying to find an edge.
“He likes seeing how that ball screen is being handled,’’ Underwood said. “He comes up and asking me stuff after shootaround and it’s likes ‘wow’ he is really thinking that. He has asked me before the game, ‘do you think they will stay with me or double me?’ Because he has watched so much film, and he is prepared.
“(Coming off the bench) he has a chance to see that.’’
And while he’s not been in the official startling lineup during the five Big Ten Conference games so far for Illinois, Curbelo has played the fifth most minutes on the Fighting Illini roster and he is averaging a conference-leading 6.6 assists per game for Illinois, which improved to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the league.
His biggest contribution on Saturday came in the second half after the Boilermakers (7-5 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten) had taken a 39-33 lead with a 16-0 run to start the game’s final 20 minutes.
Curbelo’s steal and one-handed slam dunk with just over 12 minutes remaining capped a 14-3 run for Illinois.
“In the second half, I came back into the game with the mindset of trying to get the guys going again,’’ Curbelo said. “We weren’t shooting it good, but shooters shoot. I know I had really good shooters on the court and I’m going to keep looking for them. That’s the only way you are going to get them going.’’
Not only did Curbelo play a role in that run for Fighting Illini, but so did seniors Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier.
Williams, who had his second career double-double with 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, ignited the run with his third 3-pointer of the contest and that was followed by a triple from Frazier that tied the game at 39-39.
“Coming together and playing with confidence,’’ said Williams when asked about coming back from the 16-0 run by Purdue to start the second half. “It’s on us to stay together.’’
Underwood acknowledged it was senior leadership that allowed the Fighting Illini to overcome the run by the Boilermakers that was 19-0 when you include a 3-pointer by Aaron Wheeler to end the first half.
“You can get pretty dejected when a team does on a run like that — you can let that swell and never bounce back from that,’’ he said. “In the timeout huddles, it was. ‘Hey, we are fine. Let’s settle in. Let’s do what we did in the first half.’
“That’s the value of experience and tremendous leadership.’’
Purdue coach Matt Painter pointed out that his team committed five of its 14 turnovers during that scoring run for Illinois.
“We started to have turnovers again and we weren’t giving ourselves as many cracks at it because we were turning the ball over,’’ said Painter, whose team had zero turnovers during its 19-0 run.
While Painter was disappointed in his team’s inability to handle the basketball, Underwood was just as disappointed, if not more so, in how Illinois shot free throws.
“I absolutely was not the free-throw coach today,’’ said Underwood, quickly admitting that he was joking.
But, seriously, what happened for the Fighting Illini at the charity stripe? They were a dismal 9-of-22 and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn missed all six of his attempts.
“We had to take three days off. That is very, very unusual,’’ said Underwood as Illinois didn’t have any organized team activities from Dec. 27 until Wednesday. “It’s a mental thing.
“But, guys have to step up and make those.’’
Illinois had four players score in double figures on Saturday. Cockburn was the leader with 14, followed by Dosunmu and Williams with 12 each and freshman Adam Miller had 10. Cockburn also had 10 rebounds, giving him his seventh double-double this season, which is tied for second nationally behind the eight for Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith.
Trevion Williams and Brandon Newman shared team-high honors for Purdue with 14 points each.
Up next for the Illini, who moved up to the No. 12 in the Associated Press Poll, is a trip to Evanston to face the Northwestern Wildcats, who have lost two in a row.
Meanwhile the next game for the Boilermakers was originally scheduled for tonight at Mackey Arena against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but that contest has been postponed because of health and safety concerns. No makeup date has been announced.
Purdue will be back in action on Friday when the Boilermakers travel to East Lansing, Mich., to face the Michigan State Spartans.
