DANVILLE — Offense has been the name of the game this season for the Ancilla Chargers.
The fifth-seeded team in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament opened the 2021 season with 13 straight victories, with seven of those coming in games where the Chargers scored over 100 points.
Ancilla then lost nearly two weeks being in quarantine and subsequently suffered a 117-97 loss to Mott Community College in its district semifinals.
All was not lost for the Chargers, who earned an at-large berth.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ancilla overcame its lowest scoring output of the season to beat Southern Arkansas University Tech 71-64 on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
"Offensively, we struggled, you can see that. We average 101 points a game and we only scored 71,'' said Ancilla coach Brian Pearison. "In the first half, we were 1-of-16 from 3 and that is just not like us.''
Pearison admitted it could have been first-game jitters.
"We have gotten those out of the way and we were able to survive,'' he said. "Southern Arkansas gave us everything they had. You always talk about survive and advance.''
After only making 1-of-16 behind the arc in the first half, the Chargers (14-1) kept shooting the long-range shots knocking down 4-of-11 in the second half.
"We are a 3-point shooting team,'' Pearison said. "You never go away from that. You don't tell a shooter to stop shooting, because maybe they are able to get into a rhythm. We weren't able to do that, completely.
"But our defense held us in there enough to win.''
SAU Tech (17-5) also struggled offensively, shooting just 33.8 percent from the field while scoring its second-lowest point total of the season in the loss.
"It was an ugly offensive game, but some of that goes to both teams' defenses,'' said SAU Tech coach Marty Levinson, whose team was 0-for-23 behind the arc. "When you have this much time to prepare for each other, it's going to be hard to put the ball in hole because everyone knows what everyone is trying to do and they will take away your strengths.''
Ancilla got a pair of big performances off its bench from Jakvien Thomas and Keith Ruppert, as they combined for 27 points — 23 of those coming in the second half.
"(Thomas) is like lighting in a bottle,'' Pearison said. "He is good defender and a good perimeter player for us.
"Keith was good down the stretch hitting those free throws.''
Thomas had a team-high 16 points, while Rupert had 11 and joining them in double figures was Marco Beverly with 12.
SAU Tech was led by Allen Taylor's game-high 24, while Donovan Vickers had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort.
Ancilla will play Garrett tonight in a quarterfinal, while SAU Tech faces Richland College in a consolation contest.
